Rising star Griff’s debut mixtape ‘One Foot in Front of the Other’ dropped last week and it’s sheer pop perfection. Receiving the full five-star treatment here at NME, the stellar collection demonstrates the 20-year-old talent’s impressive songwriting, that fuses killer hooks with honest and direct lyricism. We’ve selected the stunning, introspective single ‘Shade of Yellow’ for this week’s NME Radio A List.

Also new to NME Radio this week is another dreamy cut from Wolf Alice‘s spectacular ‘Blue Weekend’, a powerful statement from Joy Crookes, and DJ Seinfield’s latest floor-filling smasher ‘U Already Know.’

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: