NME Radio Roundup 25 October 2021: Coldplay, Pa Salieu, Snail Mail and more

Pa Salieu 'Bad' feat. Aitch Anchored by a simple yet sticky hook over slick production by Two Inch Punch and WhyJay, 'Bad' is an appealing showcase from two of the UK's fastest rising rappers. With 'Bad', Pa Salieu and Aitch both continue hot streaks: the former dropped his 'Afrikan Rebel' EP in September, while the latter has unveiled a string of singles this year. It'll be difficult to get this smooth new tune out of your head after just one listen. – Qistina Bumidin

HARLOE 'PWR RNGR' ft. Mick Jenkins American singer HARLOE's 'PWR RNGR' is a dream. The track's sparkling production is a great match for HARLOE's sweet yet sensual and vulnerable lyricism; and with a mellifluous feature by Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins, 'PWR RNGR' is hard not to love. – QB

On the B List

Coldplay 'Humankind' 'Humankind', from Coldplay's ninth studio album, 'Music Of The Spheres', is a striking cut from the quintet's latest offering. Rapturous drums,'80s synth riffs and jangling guitar culminate into arena-worthy grandeur. This one's a song that concert-goers can look forward to when the band embark on their 2022 sustainable world tour. – QB

Remi Wolf 'wyd' Taken from her absurdly infectious debut album 'Juno', 'wyd' has everything you would expect from a Remi Wolf track. Over funky guitar distortion and squiggly synths, Wolf vents about the sharks in the industry: "All these little bitches telling me what to do / They really getting me hot / I got a bone to pick / Yeah, uh, ain't got a bone to lick". – QB

Dahlia Sleeps 'Close Your Eyes' Dahlia Sleeps' compelling new single 'Close Your Eyes' is taken from the Side A of their debut album 'Overflow', and was written in light of the "increasing violence faced by the LGBTQI+ community", the London-based duo explained on Twitter. Singer Lucy Hills' lush croons clash with the haunting orchestral synths as they desperately raise the alarm: "You say we've won / Hatred undone / Oh don't you see the blood on her face / Don't tell me I'm safe". – QB

BODEGA 'Doers' 'Doers' sees Brooklyn post-punk outfit BODEGA excoriate the over-glorification of the self-help industry. Accompanied by chugging basslines and warbling guitar riffs, this scathing track has raised high expectations for their upcoming second album 'Broken Equipment'. – QB

On the C List

Snail Mail 'Ben Franklin' While 'Valentine' saw Snail Mail pining hopelessly for a past lover, 'Ben Franklin' questions such devotion. Recent NME cover star Lindsey Jordan flits between honest admissions of her inability to move on and feigned apathy in sardonic verses. The second single from her upcoming highly anticipated album 'Valentine' continues the indie rocker's electrifying exploration of new territory, sonically and lyrically. – QB

Eades 'Reno' Here's a new garage-punk single by up-and-coming Leeds quintet EADES. All distorted riffs, new wave bass lines and animated rhythms, it's a belter. – QB

Self Esteem 'You Forever' 'You Forever' is the penultimate track from Self Esteem's brand-new sophomore album 'Prioritise Pleasure'. Rebecca Taylor's trademark witticisms take a backseat on this song, which foregrounds an empowering message of self-acceptance over neo-disco and funky bass. With the rest of 'Prioritise Pleasure', it makes a strong case for Self Esteem's pop star status. – QB

Sassy 009 'Red Plum' Sassy 009's new track 'Red Plum', from her mixtape 'Heart Ego', threads an eclectic, emotional musical landscape with minimalistic, glitchy synths and a wailing guitar solo. As the Norwegian electro-pop musician explained to DIY magazine: "The idea came out of frustration over being trapped in-between the need of knowing what goes on in everyone's lives through my phone, and the unpleasant feeling of observing someone who deals with their pain very publicly".- QB

Tom Ford 'Love You' feat. Poppy Ajudha British musician Tom Ford makes his debut with the help of fellow British singer Poppy Ajudha in the kaleidoscopic single 'Love You'. Ajudha's woozy vocals and Ford's mellow accompaniment weave between psychedelic funk and dreamy synths. As if that weren't impressive enough, Ford's brilliant dissonant guitar solo should keep you mesmerised. – QB

Francis of Delirium 'All Love' 'All Love' continues the dark, atmospheric sonics of Francis of Delirium's single 'Come Out And Play', which the band released last month. The enveloping guitar riffs and thunderous drums pair with frontwoman Jana Bahrich's subtle yet powerful vocals. Francis of Delirium are definitely one to watch. – QB