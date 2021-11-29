NME Radio Roundup 29 November 2021: Kaytranada, Wolf Alice, FKA twigs and more

Earlier this month Kaytranada released his ‘Intimidated’ EP, a stellar three-track release with guest appearances from H.E.R., Thundercat and rising rapper Mach-Hommy. Here at NME we said it “does what the 29-year-old does best: fuse oozy soul samples with hip-shaking synths over thumping beats”, and the brilliant title track featuring H.E.R. was a must-add to the NME Radio A List this week.

Also in this week’s raft of additions to NME Radio is the excellent latest from Yard Act, FKA twigs and Central Cee‘s new collaboration, and a choice cut from Wolf Alice’s 2021 album ‘Blue Weekend’.

Check out what’s new on NME 1 & 2 below.