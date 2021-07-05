A few weeks back Beabadoobee released ‘Our Extended Play’, a collaborative EP written with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and drummer George Daniel. The four track collection is softer than Beabadoobee’s ferocious 2020 debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’, but the razor-sharp songwriting and lush production remains. With its anthemic chorus and scuzzy guitar riffs, we’ve added killer recent single ‘Cologne’ straight to the NME Radio A List this week.

Also new to the NME Radio playlist we’ve got a track from Doja Cat‘s long-awaited album ‘Planet Her’, slick house grooves courtesy of Diplo and Damian Lazarus, as well as a nostalgia-laced pop jam from Jade Bird.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: