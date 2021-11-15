NME Radio Roundup 15 November 2021: Silk Sonic, Snail Mail, Summer Walker and more

Last week Silk Sonic – the collaborative project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – released their anticipated debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. Given the full five-star treatment here at NME, the album is a triumph, two creative minds coming together to create something truly special; and we’ve selected the stellar ‘Smokin Out The Window’ from the LP for the NME Radio playlist this week.

Also new to NME Radio this week we’ve got a choice cut from Snail Mail‘s beautiful new release ‘Valentine’, Summer Walker‘s collaboration with SZA ‘No Love’, and the return of Beach House.

Check out what’s new on NME 1 & 2 below.