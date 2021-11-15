NME Radio Roundup 15 November 2021: Silk Sonic, Snail Mail, Summer Walker and more

Last week Silk Sonic – the collaborative project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – released their anticipated debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. Given the full five-star treatment here at NME, the album is a triumph, two creative minds coming together to create something truly special; and we’ve selected the stellar ‘Smokin Out The Window’ from the LP for the NME Radio playlist this week.
Also new to NME Radio this week we’ve got a choice cut from Snail Mail‘s beautiful new release ‘Valentine’, Summer Walker‘s collaboration with SZA ‘No Love’, and the return of Beach House.
On the A List
Silk Sonic
‘Smokin Out The Window’
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are Silk Sonic, the supergroup of 2021, and the irresistible ‘Smokin Out The Window’ is a highlight from their brand-new debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. The track moves away from flirtatious previous singles ‘Leave The Door Open’ and ‘Skate’ and instead offers campy angst over a problematic partner – and it’s brilliant. – Qistina Bumidin
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List
Snail Mail
‘Forever (Sailing)’
Snail Mail digs into an obsession for a past lover that lingers beneath her deceptively calm exterior in ‘Forever (Sailing)’. Taken from Lindsey Jordan’s acclaimed second album, ‘Valentine’, the track takes on a mellower production: gentle guitar, haunting synths and a sample from Swedish disco artist Madleen Kane’s ‘You and I’ in the catchy yet aching chorus. – QB
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Summer Walker & SZA
‘No Love’
Summer Walker and SZA don’t want ‘No Love’ anymore. In this sultry third track from Walker’s five-star second album ‘Still Over It’, her angelic vocals are a perfect match for SZA’s soul-searing cries. “Just CC me, just VV me, just that dick when I call (Dick when I call) / No more feelings involved, I done seen all I need to,” she declares. – QB
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Bonobo
‘Otomo (ft. O’Flynn)
Bonobo teams up with rising British producer O’Flynn for eclectic new single ‘Otomo’. Taken from Bonobo’s upcoming album ‘Fragments’, the six-minute track is undeniably groovy, fusing heavenly melodies of a Bulgarian choir sample with O’Flynn’s drum programming. – QB
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Beach House
‘Superstar’
Beach House return with the otherworldly, cinematic track ‘Superstar’. Pulled from their upcoming, long-awaited album ‘Once Twice Melody’, this song is all throbbing guitar riffs and shimmering synths. “Out there on the run / You’re not the only one / Shadow from the sun / Backlit up against the wall”, frontwoman Victoria Legrand sings. – QB
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Alfie Templeman
‘3D Feelings’
The noodly guitar that opens Alfie Templeman’s ‘3D Feelings’ screams feel-good nostalgia – which is exactly what this new track is about. Produced with Will Bloomfield and Vaccines’ frontman Justin Young, ‘3D Feelings’ is “about being reminded of your past self” via powerful hits of deja vu, whether they come from people or objects, Templeman has said. – Karen Gwee
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List
Parcels
‘Somethinggreater’
Berlin-based Aussie outfit Parcels have returned with ‘Day/Night’, a double album, which includes their latest single ‘Somethinggreater’. The playful, infectious track is driven by bouncy basslines and funky guitar licks reminiscent of Daft Punk 2013’s hit ‘Get Lucky’. – QB
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
IDLES
‘Car Crash’
Pulled from IDLES’ brand-new fourth album ‘Crawler’, ‘Car Crash’ was inspired by frontman Joe Talbot’s near-death experience in a car accident. “It’s the horrific, comedown hangover – waking up in the morning and realising the smashes, like, what the fuck am I doing with my life?” he remarked in a statement. Over buzzsaw guitar and crunching drums, Talbot darts between chaotic, stress-inducing verses to sudden pauses in the chorus, resulting in an incredibly powerful track. – QB
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Nilüfer Yanya
‘Stabilise’
London singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya’s new single ‘Stabilise’ simmers with chaotic urgency. Taken from her upcoming second LP ‘painless’, it sees Yanya embracing her raw emotions, something unseen in her previous efforts: “I’m not as scared to admit my feelings,” she’s said. Over fervent guitar riffs and snappy drums, she faces the harsh reality of her anxiety and loneliness amid the endless, banal cycle of life: “There’s nothing out there / For you and me / I’m going nowhere”. – QB
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Terrace Martin
‘Leave Us Be’
West Coast multi-instrumentalist and in-demand collaborator Terrace Martin’s new album ‘DRONES’ made headlines when it dropped earlier this month for its Kendrick Lamar feature on its title track (which also featured Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign and James Fauntleroy). But you also shouldn’t miss the deceptively groovy ‘Leave Us Be’, in which Martin honestly sings of living while constantly aware of the police. – KG
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music