Thoreau and Thundercat: Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien on his guide to life in lockdown

“I love Foals and think they’re a really great band. I went to one of their Ally Pally shows. My son’s a huge fan too so we went and made a night of it. He wanted to mosh so I ended up on the edge of the pit and observing this environment where it’s mad but safe.

“Yannis [Philippakis, frontman] is really cerebral and thoughtful. Not many people have the balls to drop out of Oxford University. He’s also got this really feral side to him, which I think must be his Greek side. It’s a really masculine power. Philip [Selway, Radiohead drummer] and I really got into Foals around the time of ‘Holy Fire’. When we toured ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ we got to hang out with them and I loved it. Phil and I were laughing because they’re such an Oxford band. I remember telling them not to overthink anything and just to do it. They don’t need someone like me to tell them what to do because they’re just so great.”

Ed O’Brien releases his debut solo album ‘Earth’ as EOB on April 17.