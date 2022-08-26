The story of Reading & Leeds 2022 – in glorious photos

We needn’t explain just how big this Reading & Leeds 2022 is shaping up to be. After last year’s successful introduction of a second main stage and three additional headliners, the twin-site festival returns with its biggest and most sonically diverse lineup yet. Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Bring Me The Horizon and The 1975 are set to the top the bill, and there’s also huge sets to come from the likes of Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Polo G, Willow, Fontaines D.C. and many more.

Are you ready? Team NME are on the ground to bring you minute-by-minute coverage from every corner of the dual-site festival. Here we go!

Friday: And we’re off!

Early arrivals show Reading how it’s done.

Friday: He’s coming for ya!

“It is a pleasure to be here at 12.30 in the fucking afternoon, to show you exactly what you should expect from every band here,” said rock hero Frank Carter, opening up the first massive mosh pit of Reading 2022.

Friday: VIPs only

“These mosh pits belong to some very important people,” Carter continued before ‘Wild Flowers’. “Men get to the edge and hold your male friends accountable. This mosh pit is for the ladies. I promise you will not see a happier mosh pit all weekend.”

Friday: All hail Willow

The alt-rock superstar kicked things off on Leeds’ Main Stage East and had a rowdy ol’ time.

Friday: Scream if you wanna go faster

Willow graced the stage with plenty of gusto and a setlist stacked with her huge, heavy rock anthems. Mega stuff.

Friday: Never gonna give you up

BBNO$ Rickrolled all of Reading in style before smashing the main stage

Friday: Uh-huh Honey

“The first and favourite ceremony of ours was Reading festival,” said Black Honey on Instagram this week. “This fest is in our DNA”. Watching them smash their main stage set, we felt it too.

