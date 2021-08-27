The story of Reading & Leeds 2021 – in glorious photos

Finally, at long last – we’re back. After a year of heartache, Reading & Leeds festival returns. For the first time ever, the festival boasts two main stages and six headliners – with Stormzy, Disclosure, Post Malone, Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher and Catfish + The Bottlemen set to top the bill, with huge sets also to come from the likes of Wolf Alice, Girl In Red, Yungblud, KSI, AJ Tracey, Mabel and many more.
We’re on site and ready to party. To get a taste of what’s going on, check out the story of Reading & Leeds 2021 as it happens – as told through our beautiful photos. Keep checking back for more updates.
1Friday: Inhaler
Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson brings a little early afternoon rock’n’roll majesty to Reading. Check out the review here.(Photo: Emma Viola Lilja)
2Friday: Yorrrrrrkshire!
It’s a beautiful day in Leeds. (Photo: Andrew Benge/Redferns)
3Friday: And the crowd is pumped
It’s been a while, but the Reading massive are back and here for a good time. (Photo: Emma Viola Lilja)
4Friday: Sports Team
Resplendent in dungarees and a bow-tie, Alex Rice gets up close and personal with his fans. Check out the review if their set here. (Photo: Andy Ford)
5Friday: Ashnikko
Here’s Ashnikko backstage at Reading with *checks notes* a giant vulva. Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images
6Friday: Declan McKenna
He’s got some tough competition with this crowd, but Declan McKenna could win the best-dressed prize today. Check out the NME review of his set here. (Photo: Emma Viola Lilja)
7Friday: It’s good to be back
Let the good times roll, Reading. (Photo: C Brandon/Redferns)
8Friday: Mabel
“OK Ladies, now let’s get in formation!” (Photo: Andy Ford)
9Friday: Leeds loves KSI
Don’t you wish you were there? (Photo: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)
10Friday: Sam Fender
Having first partied at Leeds festival when he was 17, Newcastle’s finest enjoyed his finest hour airing old favourites and new ones from ‘Seventeen Going Under’ on the Reading main stage. (Photo: Emma Viola Lilja)
Keep coming back for more…
Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2021.