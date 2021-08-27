The story of Reading & Leeds 2021 – in glorious photos

Finally, at long last – we’re back. After a year of heartache, Reading & Leeds festival returns. For the first time ever, the festival boasts two main stages and six headliners – with Stormzy, Disclosure, Post Malone, Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher and Catfish + The Bottlemen set to top the bill, with huge sets also to come from the likes of Wolf Alice, Girl In Red, Yungblud, KSI, AJ Tracey, Mabel and many more.

We’re on site and ready to party. To get a taste of what’s going on, check out the story of Reading & Leeds 2021 as it happens – as told through our beautiful photos. Keep checking back for more updates.