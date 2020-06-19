The charts of 2046, of course, will be full of 12G code-pop songs, baffling to the human brain, written by banks of composerbots purely for the Spotify algorithm to recommend to its colonies of ÆPhone listening farms. While AI busies itself concocting its own form of music, though, what better way to convince us that it’s a harmless bit of fun – and in no way plotting to enslave and farm the human race for methane – than to throw out a song or two?

Though artificial intelligence music dates back to Alan Turing’s experiments with computer-generated melodies in 1951, and Bowie was working with digital lyric randomizers in the ‘90s, it’s only recently that AI-generated music has come into its own. Adverts and computer games often bypass copyright and licensing issues by creating their own soundtracks using programmes such as Jukebox and Amper, which create music from basic parameters such as mood, tempo and genre.

Meanwhile, musicians including Holly Herndon and Francois Pachet have made albums with AI collaborators. Plus the art of the deepfake has emerged thanks to programmes that can consume an artist’s entire work and recreate new examples based on the patterns it finds. Jay-Z, for instance, recently had to take action against YouTubers posting fakes of him rapping Billy Joel songs and speeches from Hamlet.

The rock world hasn’t escaped such treatment, either. It’s almost as if, after a hard day of guessing 123 billion possible passwords for your PayPal account and flogging all your data, even a hot-around-the-circuitboard AI needs to kick back, grab a guitar simulator and knock out a cover or two. Here are the best least worst of the AI-created rock songs so far – ranked!