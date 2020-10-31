Surrounded by such heavyweight names as Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, John Gielgud, Anthony Perkins and Vanessa Redgrave, even Connery might have struggled to be noticed as the philandering Colonel Arbuthnot in Sidney Lumet’s star-studded adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s more inspired potboilers. Yet he steals his every scene, towering over this glittering cast with an eye-drawing charisma, a brooding menace and a handlebar moustache verging on the magnificent.

Stream it here: Amazon Prime Video (to rent)

Best Connery quote: “Are you suggesting that I’m foolish enough to have entered Ratchett’s cabin, murdered him, cleaned my ‘peep’ and dropped it in the ashtray before leaving?”