Here’s what we know about ‘She-Hulk’ season two

Of all Marvel’s TV projects, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law most resembles an actual television show. This isn’t connecting tissue between MCU tentpoles (cc Hawkeye, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier) but a legal comedy which enjoys its smaller existence beyond Easter eggs and big picture implications.

Tatiana Maslany is, also, just a hoot. Coupled with creator and writer Jessica Gao (Rick And Morty, Silicon Valley), the show has a skittish, zippy energy which more than makes up for the questionable CGI. With a premise built on case-by-case episodes, here’s all the evidence for whether Jessica Walters will return for a second hearing.

Has She-Hulk season two been confirmed?

Objection!

Marvel hasn’t announced a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. In fact, the only live-action series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to receive a second season (so far) is Loki, which ties into the studio’s grand plans for Phase Five.

While it’s unclear whether She-Hulk will carry significant implications for the MCU, the show’s format lends itself to singular stories without the continuity baggage. As such, She-Hulk feels like a show, more so than others, with legs. Massive green legs.

When could we hear news about a potential season two?

Conjecture, your honour

Like Loki, an announcement for season two could be made during She-Hulk’s season one finale on October 13. A second season of Loki was confirmed in the finale’s mid-credits scene, which might be a pattern Marvel Studios continues with other renewal announcements.

However, Marvel has also set a precedent for breaking this format. In November last year, a second season of What If?… was announced on Disney+ Day in a tweet. Some might argue that What If?… is only tangentially connected to the MCU, hence why it might have less fanfare, but the show is still billed within Marvel’s Phase Five plans.

At the moment, a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law would likely be announced for Phase Six, starting in late 2024. Marvel revealed its full Phase Five line-up at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, which doesn’t feature a second season.

The only projects confirmed for Phase Six so far are films Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, with no TV projects currently on the line-up.

Has the creator said anything more episodes?

The prosecution would like to call its first witness

Due to the unpredictable nature of television, Jessica Gao has said she approached She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as if it would be a singular season – albeit with some seeds for future storylines in case further seasons became a reality.

Speaking on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, Gao said: “Coming from television, you can never guarantee that you’re going to get another season with a first season show. So it’s kind of been trained into my head that, on a first-season show, you really have to tell a complete story that you’d be satisfied with if this is only a one-and-done.

“Just because there’s never a guarantee, you just never know if you’re going to get another season, so you can’t really hold back and just leave things open-ended. You do have to tell some sort of satisfying arc in one season just in case, and then of course you leave the door open for possibilities for a second, third, and fourth season. So that was kind of my mental approach to it.”

Has anybody else talked about a second season?

My client needs answers

Speaking to The Direct, show director Kat Coiro discussed the show’s potential for future seasons, describing the “infinite possibilities”.

“I mean, what’s so exciting to me is you have this premise of [a] superhuman law firm that kind of lends itself to infinite possibilities,” Coiro said. “You could literally have any character who has ever existed in the MCU or who will ever exist pass through these doors, and it wouldn’t feel like a gratuitous cameo. It would feel completely organic. So I think the sky’s the limit in terms of what they can do with this moving forward.”