Here’s every ‘Star Wars’ TV series and film in the works

Since Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader blew the box office away in 1977’s A New Hope, Star Wars has expanded over four decades into a multimedia juggernaut. With three film trilogies, TV spin-offs, novels, theme park attractions and a large roster of video games, the galaxy far, far away sometimes feels like it’s never been closer.

Sure, box office flops like Solo: A Star Wars Story indicate the franchise hasn’t always got things right recently. The perk of a multimedia franchise though? There’s always some part keeping the force alive (see The Mandalorian). As for TV and film, here are all the upcoming projects on the horizon.

What Star Wars TV shows are in development?

Here’s a breakdown

Andor (September 21)

Tales Of The Jedi (October 26)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two (January 4, 2023)

The Mandalorian season three (February, 2023)

Young Jedi Adventures (spring 2023)

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 (2023)

Ahsoka (2023)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2023)

The Acolyte (TBA)

Lando (TBA)

Following The Book Of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the next Star Wars series to be released in 2022 is Andor. The show sees Diego Luna return as Rebel Alliance fighter Cassian Andor in a prequel series set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One. A second season is already in development, which will lead into the events of Rogue One.

Tales Of The Jedi is an animated anthology series created by Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Charles Murray, split between characters Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. This is followed by the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, another animated series from Filoni, which acts as a sequel and spin-off to Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The Mandalorian season three is expected to arrive in February 2023. A trailer was released at Disney’s D23 Expo, along with confirmation that Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kyrze) will reprise their roles. The season picks up after events in the 2021 miniseries The Book Of Boba Fett.

Young Jedi Adventures is an animated series set to air on Disney Junior, which follows a group of younglings studying the ways of the force. There’s another animated fix in Star Wars: Visions volume two, a series of short films helmed by various animation studios.

Following her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) will receive her own limited series next year. The show stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, the protagonist from animated series Rebels. Ray Stevenson is on board as a villain, while Hayden Christensen is rumoured to be returning (via Insider) as Anakin Skywalker.

Created by director Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is also set to launch in 2023. The show, which takes place in the post-Empire New Republic era, follows a group of younglings who find themselves adrift in space. A first look at Jude Law from the series was revealed during Disney’s D23 Expo, where he appears to be a mentor character.

The Acolyte is described as a mystery thriller series set in the pre-Empire High Republic era, led by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. The only confirmed cast member is Amandla Stenberg, with reports (via Deadline) that Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae, Jodie Turner-Smith and Manny Jacinto have also been cast.

A TV series for Lando Calrissian, originally played by Billy Dee Williams and later by Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story, was also announced back in 2020 from director and writer Justin Simien (Dear White People). While details on the project have been few since, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy did acknowledge the series in an interview with GamesRadar in May 2022, saying they’re “still talking about Lando with Donald Glover”.

What Star Wars films are in development?

There are a bunch of untitled projects

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film (2023)

Rogue Squadron (TBA)

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film (TBA)

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy (TBA)

J.D. Dillard Star Wars movie (TBA)

The next Star Wars film expected to be released is director Taika Waititi’s untitled project. While Kathleen Kennedy previously stated it would be released in 2023, Waititi has since cast doubt on the chances of the film hitting that date. Speaking to TheWrap in June 2022, Waititi said the project would not start shooting this year and that he’s “still trying to figure out what the story is”. No other details about the film have been released.

Rogue Squadron, set to be directed by Patty Jenkins, was taken off Disney’s release schedules in September after it was put on hold back in November 2021. It’s believed the delays are due to the director’s packed schedule, as she juggles both Wonder Woman 3 and a Cleopatra film. It was originally supposed to be the first Star Wars film following 2019’s Rise Of Skywalker.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is also working on a Star Wars film, as announced back in 2020. The untitled film is being penned by screenwriter Michael Waldron (Loki), who described the project in an interview with Variety in May 2022 as “not necessarily a sequel” that’s connected to other events – indicating it’s a standalone adventure.

Following the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, Lucasfilm announced director Rian Johnson would lead a new trilogy of films with a “blank canvas”. Five years later, the films have yet to materialise – although in an interview with Empire, Johnson said it isn’t off the table yet. “I’ve stayed close to Kathleen [Kennedy] and we get together often and talk about it. It’s just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen. It would break my heart if I were finished, if I couldn’t get back in that sandbox at some point.”

Another Star Wars project involves director J.D. Dillard (Sleight) and writer Matt Owens (Luke Cage). It wasn’t ever officially announced but comes from sources at The Hollywood Reporter back in 2020. No other details have been announced.

What Star Wars projects have been cancelled?

The force wasn’t strong with these

Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic, a spin-off from The Mandalorian, has seemingly been cancelled. While there hasn’t been any confirmation, Kennedy told Empire Magazine (via IGN) last year that ideas from that show were being used in future episodes of The Mandalorian. “We’d never written any scripts or anything on that,” Kennedy said, adding that “some of that will figure into future episodes, I’m sure, of the next iteration of The Mandalorian.”

A key project that has been cancelled is the Star Wars films from Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who walked away from their deal with Lucasfilm back in 2019 to commit to planned Netflix projects.