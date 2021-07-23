Over the past decade, Wolf Alice have emerged as the most influential band in the UK. Hitting the indie scene with all guns blazing with the release of their first EP proper ‘Blush’ back in 2013, the London-based four-piece quickly set the standard for everything we now expect from British guitar music: emotionally intelligent lyrics, consistently striking arrangements, and a level of confidence so sublime that they continue to make it seem like truly anything is possible.

Ahead of their monumental Latitude Festival headline slot this Friday (July 23), here are the 10 best Wolf Alice tracks from a formidable back catalogue.