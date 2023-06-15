The best gigs to see this summer at Hyde Park

Hyde Park has seen some incredible gigs in recent years, with the likes of Duran Duran, Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones, Adele, Elton John, Florence & The Machine, The National, Taylor Swift and The Cure all commanding the 65,000 capacity space.

The 2023 series of gigs held at Hyde Park is set to be just as impressive. According to viagogo, ticket sales are up 71 per cent on the 2022 concerts while attendees from 77 different countries are set to make the journey to central London.

Here are the best gigs to see this summer, at American Express Presents: BST Hyde Park.

Who: Blackpink

When: July 02

Why should you care: Fresh from absolutely owning their debut headline set at Coachella festival earlier this year, Blackpink are set to bring their K-pop spectacle to the UK for their biggest show yet in the country. Kicking off the tour back in October, NME said the group brought “power and playfulness” and if Coachella is anything to go by, their confidence and command has only increased since.

Who else is playing: Sabrina Carpenter, Rebecca Black, Spider and Caity Baser

Who: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band

When: July 6 & 8

Why should you care: Bruce Springsteen is a Hyde Park veteran, having headlined the Hard Rock Calling back in 2009 and 2012, and even shared footage of the former at the start of lockdown to keep fans entertained. The band kicked off their first headline tour in six years back in February, with a string of epic, lengthy and thoroughly entertaining gigs following in quick succession.

Who else is playing: The Chicks, Frank Turner, James Bay

Who: Pink

When: June 24 & 25

Why should you care: Pink’s shows have always been a spectacle but for this current stadium tour, she seems to have taken it up another level. Featuring impressive acrobatics, incredible vocals and a fierce back catalogue of fiery pop anthems, you’ll be hard pushed to find another show quite like it

Who else is playing: Gwen Stefani, Nell Mescall, Sam Ryder

Who: Guns N’ Roses

When: June 30

Why should you care: The days of Guns N’ Roses turning up hours after stage time and phoning in some ‘80s rock anthems are long gone. With the classic lineup back together and Axl spending a stint fronting AC/DC, this new chapter of Guns N’ Roses is sleek, polished and primed to put on a mammoth show of rock & roll belters.

Who else is playing: The Pretenders, The Darkness, James And The Cold Gun

Who: Lana Del Rey

When: July 9

Why should you care: It’s Lana Del Rey’s first London headline show in over 6 years. If that wasn’t tempting enough, she’ll be fresh from an Other Stage headline slot at Glastonbury with masterful recent album ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ in her back pocket.

Who else is playing: TBA

