The big summer preview

With a spectacular Glastonbury properly kicking off the UK’s festival season last weekend, summer 2023 is well upon us. We’ve already seen showstopper gigs from the likes of Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Beyoncé but there’s plenty more where that came from. Trust us.
We’ve paired up with viagogo to take a deep dive and pull out the most-in demand events on the platform, across the UK. So wherever you are, there is a host of must-see live events taking place on your doorstep over the next few months. Below, you’ll find a round up of the very best gigs taking place in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and Swansea.
London
As the capital heats up this summer, BST Hyde Park festival is slated as the hottest ticket in town – after Beyonce’s mini-residency at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that is. Bruce Spingsteen emerged as the second most in-demand act according to global marketplace viagogo. The Weeknd’s forthcoming appearance at London stadium took the top five spot, he’ll be supported by fellow Canadian and the king of summer remixes – producer Kaytranada.
Who: Guns N’ Roses
Where: BST Hyde Park
When June 30
Who: Bruce Springsteen
Where: BST Hyde Park
When: July 6 & 8
Who: The Weeknd
Where: London Stadium
When: July 7 & 8
Manchester
Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’, which played four epic nights at Etihad Stadium quickly became viagogo’s most in-demand concert in Manchester this summer. Kiss’ farewell tour ‘End of the Road’ is also highly anticipated and they are set to appear in early July. In a statement, the rock legends said: “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t”.
Who: Pulp
Where: Castlefield Bowl
When: July 4
Who: Kiss
Where: AO Arena
When: July 7
Who: Hozier
Where: Castlefield Bowl
When: July 5
Birmingham
Country fans should head to the Utilita Arena in Birmingham to catch The Chicks who were voted viagogo’s tenth hottest act in the West Midlands city. Did you know that the Texan trio has their own premium wine brand called ‘Gaslighter’ named after their 2020 album? Well, you do now.
Who: Maroon 5
Where: Resorts World Arena
When: July 4
Who: Spiritbox
Where: O2 Institute
When: July 5
Who: The Chicks
Where: Utilita Arena
When: July 2
Who: Iron Maiden
Where: Utilita Arena
When: July 4
Liverpool
The ‘On the Waterfront’ festival weekend at the Liverpool Pier Head has dominated the city’s live music scene this summer. Liverpudlians can expect three of the most sought after acts in Liverpool including: Jamie Webster, Camelphat and rock group James appearing on July 2nd.
Who: James
Where: Liverpool Pier Head
When: July 2
Who: Belle and Sebastian
Where: Liverpool Olympia
When: July 8
Who: MUNA
Where: O2 Academy Liverpool
When: August 23
Leeds
Leeds is gearing up for the legendary Reading and Leeds festival taking place in late August (25th – 27th). Headliners this year include Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers and Loyle Carner. In May, Leeds festival organisers announced that drum and bass duo Sigma, are planning to smash the world record for the biggest silent disco during the weekend’s closing ceremony.
Who: Blossoms
Where: Millennium Square
When: July 8
Who: The Wombats
Where: Millennium Square
When: July 14
Who: Billie Eilish
Where: Leeds Festival, Bramham Park
When: August 25
Edinburgh
Edinburgh Castle Esplanade has emerged as viagogo’s best venue in Edinburgh. The Castle concert series secured four of the city’s ten most-wanted acts including: Rod Stewart, The Who, The Lumineers and Dermot Kennedy. This show marks The Who’s first return to the Scottish capital in more than 40 years.
Who: Dermot Kennedy
Where: Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
When: July 5
Who: The Who
Where: Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
When: July 8 & 9
Who: Amyl & The Sniffers
Where: O2 Academy
When: August 23
Glasgow
Blink-182 was crowned viagogo’s most in-demand act in Glasgow for their world tour, pegged at the end of summer. They are followed closely by the Red Hot Chili Peppers playing in Hampden Park Stadium in July. Glasgow’s upcoming TRNSMT Festival is set to host the likes of: The 1975, Sam Fender, Kasabian, Pulp, Aitch, Becky Hill and Jamie Webster.
Who: Mötley Crüe
Where: Glasgow Green
When: July 6
Who: The 1975
Where: TRNSMT Festival
When: July 9
Who: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Where: Hampden Park Stadium
When: July 23
Who: Blink-182
Where: OVO Hydro
When: September 1 & 2
Cardiff
Cardiff Castle was undoubtedly voted Cardiff’s ‘venue of the summer’ after booking a whopping twelve of the city’s top 20 acts. The star-studded, summer line-up includes Sting, Hozier, Rag n’ Bone man, The Chicks, Bastille and the king of ‘the valley’ himself – Sir Tom Jones.
Who: Bastille
Where: Cardiff Castle
When: July 8
Who: Pulp
Where: Cardiff International Arena
When: July 12
Who: Tom Jones
Where: Cardiff Castle
When: July 21
Swansea
Noughties hearthrobs Busted appeared second in Swansea’s top ten acts for their upcoming 20th anniversary tour. The band will reunite to play Swansea Arena in September and in anticipation, have been pairing up with other bands to ‘rework’ their greatest hits. Their collaborators now include McFly, Hanson, Simple Plan, Neck Deep and most recently All Time Low.
Who: Tom Grennan
Where: Singleton Park
When: July 23
Who: The Proclaimers
Where: Swansea Arena
When: August 18
Who: Busted
Where: Swansea Arena
When: September 5
