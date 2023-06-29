The big summer preview

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

With a spectacular Glastonbury properly kicking off the UK’s festival season last weekend, summer 2023 is well upon us. We’ve already seen showstopper gigs from the likes of Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Beyoncé but there’s plenty more where that came from. Trust us.

We’ve paired up with viagogo to take a deep dive and pull out the most-in demand events on the platform, across the UK. So wherever you are, there is a host of must-see live events taking place on your doorstep over the next few months. Below, you’ll find a round up of the very best gigs taking place in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and Swansea.

London

As the capital heats up this summer, BST Hyde Park festival is slated as the hottest ticket in town – after Beyonce’s mini-residency at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that is. Bruce Spingsteen emerged as the second most in-demand act according to global marketplace viagogo. The Weeknd’s forthcoming appearance at London stadium took the top five spot, he’ll be supported by fellow Canadian and the king of summer remixes – producer Kaytranada.

Who: Guns N’ Roses

Where: BST Hyde Park

When June 30

Who: Bruce Springsteen

Where: BST Hyde Park

When: July 6 & 8

Who: The Weeknd

Where: London Stadium

When: July 7 & 8

Manchester

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’, which played four epic nights at Etihad Stadium quickly became viagogo’s most in-demand concert in Manchester this summer. Kiss’ farewell tour ‘End of the Road’ is also highly anticipated and they are set to appear in early July. In a statement, the rock legends said: “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t”.

Who: Pulp

Where: Castlefield Bowl

When: July 4

Who: Kiss

Where: AO Arena

When: July 7

Who: Hozier

Where: Castlefield Bowl

When: July 5

Birmingham

Country fans should head to the Utilita Arena in Birmingham to catch The Chicks who were voted viagogo’s tenth hottest act in the West Midlands city. Did you know that the Texan trio has their own premium wine brand called ‘Gaslighter’ named after their 2020 album? Well, you do now.

Who: Maroon 5

Where: Resorts World Arena

When: July 4

Who: Spiritbox

Where: O2 Institute

When: July 5

Who: The Chicks

Where: Utilita Arena

When: July 2

Who: Iron Maiden

Where: Utilita Arena

When: July 4

Liverpool

The ‘On the Waterfront’ festival weekend at the Liverpool Pier Head has dominated the city’s live music scene this summer. Liverpudlians can expect three of the most sought after acts in Liverpool including: Jamie Webster, Camelphat and rock group James appearing on July 2nd.

Who: James

Where: Liverpool Pier Head

When: July 2

Who: Belle and Sebastian

Where: Liverpool Olympia

When: July 8

Who: MUNA

Where: O2 Academy Liverpool

When: August 23

Leeds

Leeds is gearing up for the legendary Reading and Leeds festival taking place in late August (25th – 27th). Headliners this year include Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers and Loyle Carner. In May, Leeds festival organisers announced that drum and bass duo Sigma, are planning to smash the world record for the biggest silent disco during the weekend’s closing ceremony.

Who: Blossoms

Where: Millennium Square

When: July 8

Who: The Wombats

Where: Millennium Square

When: July 14

Who: Billie Eilish

Where: Leeds Festival, Bramham Park

When: August 25

Edinburgh

Edinburgh Castle Esplanade has emerged as viagogo’s best venue in Edinburgh. The Castle concert series secured four of the city’s ten most-wanted acts including: Rod Stewart, The Who, The Lumineers and Dermot Kennedy. This show marks The Who’s first return to the Scottish capital in more than 40 years.

Who: Dermot Kennedy

Where: Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

When: July 5

Who: The Who

Where: Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

When: July 8 & 9

Who: Amyl & The Sniffers

Where: O2 Academy

When: August 23

Glasgow

Blink-182 was crowned viagogo’s most in-demand act in Glasgow for their world tour, pegged at the end of summer. They are followed closely by the Red Hot Chili Peppers playing in Hampden Park Stadium in July. Glasgow’s upcoming TRNSMT Festival is set to host the likes of: The 1975, Sam Fender, Kasabian, Pulp, Aitch, Becky Hill and Jamie Webster.

Who: Mötley Crüe

Where: Glasgow Green

When: July 6

Who: The 1975

Where: TRNSMT Festival

When: July 9

Who: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Where: Hampden Park Stadium

When: July 23

Who: Blink-182

Where: OVO Hydro

When: September 1 & 2

Cardiff

Cardiff Castle was undoubtedly voted Cardiff’s ‘venue of the summer’ after booking a whopping twelve of the city’s top 20 acts. The star-studded, summer line-up includes Sting, Hozier, Rag n’ Bone man, The Chicks, Bastille and the king of ‘the valley’ himself – Sir Tom Jones.

Who: Bastille

Where: Cardiff Castle

When: July 8

Who: Pulp

Where: Cardiff International Arena

When: July 12

Who: Tom Jones

Where: Cardiff Castle

When: July 21

Swansea

Noughties hearthrobs Busted appeared second in Swansea’s top ten acts for their upcoming 20th anniversary tour. The band will reunite to play Swansea Arena in September and in anticipation, have been pairing up with other bands to ‘rework’ their greatest hits. Their collaborators now include McFly, Hanson, Simple Plan, Neck Deep and most recently All Time Low.

Who: Tom Grennan

Where: Singleton Park

When: July 23

Who: The Proclaimers

Where: Swansea Arena

When: August 18

Who: Busted

Where: Swansea Arena

When: September 5

