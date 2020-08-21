Given a spruce up and disco sparkle by Madonna producer Stuart Price, ‘Day & Age’ came out fighting with the electro rock one-two of ‘Human’ and ‘Spaceman’ and the epic desert storm of ‘Dustland Fairytale’. And by mortal standards, the rest of the album sizzled too, but for The Killers its latter half showed mild signs of song-writing fatigue – understandably, perhaps, given that they’d battered out three albums in four years.

‘This Is Your Life’ simply smashed ‘Road To Nowhere’ into ‘The Lion Sleeps Tonight’ and hoped for the best; the salsa smarm and sax riffs cheesed-up a nifty tune on ‘I Can’t Stay’ and Big Belters like ‘Neon Tiger’ and ‘Goodnight, Travel Well’ fell flat in comparison to the cathedral demolishers they slapped all over ‘Sam’s Town’.

Also: somehow everyone nodded enthusiastically and green-lit the lyrics without anyone piping up, “Um – sorry, I know we got away with that whole soul/soldier business, but surely ‘Are we human or are we dancer?’ is a meaningless and unforgivable disembowelment of the English language in its bed, right?’. It’s still a tune, though, mind.