Remember the old NME crossword from the magazine? Well, we've resurrected it and you can find a brand new one here every week. To make you feel all nostalgic - and because nobody would build us a clever internet-y crossword thing - you'll have to print it, but that's fine isn't it? It means you can do it in your favourite chair. Or on the loo. Or down the boozer. Or wherever you bloody well like. Compiled, as ever, by Mr Trevor Hungerford



Here are the answers to last week’s crossword:

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+27D Chaos From The Top Down, 9 Acrylic, 10 Compton, 11 Love Me, 12+22D She’s A Star,

14 Mel And Kim, 16 Candy, 17 Ask, 18 Grace, 21+26A War On Drugs, 25 Eternal, 30 Oxide,

31 Fire, 32 Wiley.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Charlemagne, 2 Arrival, 3 Solomon, 4 Rock, 5+24A Mock Turtles, 6 Homesick, 7 To The End,

8+33A Panda Bear, 13 Smart, 15 Kowalski, 19 America, 20 Ernie, 23 Peng, 26 Omen, 28 Ugly,

29 Sky, 30 Orb.