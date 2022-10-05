Features

Turnstile live at Brooklyn Mirage — 12 powerful photos from their rain-drenched set

See NME's exclusive photos from the band's dynamic and drenched Brooklyn set

By Erica Campbell
Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Turnstile kicked off their fall North American tour Monday (October 3), on a chilly, rain-filled New York City night. Despite the show taking place at outdoor venue Brooklyn Mirage amid downpour and low tempts,  fans came out in droves to support the Baltimore band who are currently touring their boundaryless and brilliant album, 2021’s ‘Glow On’.

“Can’t really put into words how last night made me feel,” frontman Brendan Yates said following the show. “Thank you for sharing a night in the pouring rain. It was needed. To anyone who was there or helped make it happen, thank you.”

Photographer Emilio Herce was on hand to capture all the live action from the gig for NME. Check out the highlights from the band’s drenched and dynamic NYC return below, with quotes from attendees.

Still thinking about Turnstile

Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“Still thinking about that Turnstile show last night…” one fan wrote wistfully.

Full-blown rockstars

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“Just watched Turnstile make the transition from very cool band to full-blown rockstars during a rainstorm in Brooklyn,” one excited fan shared. “The extended drum solo sealed the deal.”

Absolutely killed it

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

Another attendee was in awe of “one of the biggest pits” they’d ever seen. “Absolutely killed it” they added.

Rain or shine it didn’t matter

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“Rain or shine. It didn’t matter. Such an amazing performance. So proud of you guys. Love y’all,” one devoted fan said.

Thank you for letting us be ourselves

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“Last night I got to hurl myself around like popcorn and it was pouring rain throughout the whole show,” one fan recalled. “I had the best time. Thank you for letting us be ourselves,” they added.

Catch me in the front row

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“Everybody dipping on Turnstile at Brooklyn Mirage because of a little rain are some quitters,” one attendee joked. “Catch me in the front row singing ‘T.L.C.’ and getting pneumonia.”

An unforgettable night

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“To all those in Brooklyn who were with us in the pouring rain, thank you,” Turnstile said via Instagram. “Last night will be a night we will never forget.”

Got to see it live

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“You really got to see it live to get it,” one fan posted.

Absolutely levelling Brooklyn

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“Turnstile absolutely levelled Brooklyn last night outdoors in the rain,” another attendee shared.

Legends in a hurricane

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“Still reeling from Turnstile in a hurricane,” one fan said via Instagram. “Legends.”

In the middle of a rainstorm

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“Watching Turnstile at the Brooklyn Mirage in the middle of a rain storm,” one happy reveller shared.

‘Turnstile Love Connection’

Turnstile
Turnstile CREDIT: Emilio Herce

“Outdoors and in the rain, a little ‘T.L.C.’ for me” one gracious fan said.

