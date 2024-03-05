5 incredible K-dramas to watch in April 2024, featuring EXO’s Suho, Jeon So-nee and more

This April, expect a few darker tales as K-dramas dive headfirst into the realm of sci-fi. Kicking things off is Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey, a live-action retelling of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s dark manga series Parasyte, in which strange creatures fall from the sky and take over human bodies.

Later in the month, Disney+’s Blood Free explores a futuristic world where lab-engineered meat dominates the world – or so it seems. Also in the realm of sci-fi is Lovely Runner, a time-travel series in which a passionate fan of an idol who meets an untimely demise returns to their teenaged years and attempts to reverse his fate.

After weeks of delays, April will also finally see the premiere of Missing Crown Prince, a period romantic-comedy starring EXO‘s Suho and actress Hong Ye-ji. Meanwhile, MBC is set to premiere the prequel to hit drama Chief Inspector, in which its titular character navigates the political turmoil of 1950s Seoul in his youth.

Here’s all the upcoming K-dramas premiering in April 2024

Parasyte: The Grey

Based on the Hitoshi Iwaaki manga series Parasyte, this highly anticipated sci-fi thriller is helmed by Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho. Starring Jeon So-nee, Koo Gyo-hwan and Lee Jung-hyun, it follows the lives of three individuals after strange parasites start to fall from the sky, taking over human bodies.

Jung Su-in (Jeon) is a young woman infected by a parasite, However, because it is unable to take over her brain due to unknown reasons, she learns to co-exist with the creature. Meanwhile, Seol Gang-woo (Koo) and Choi Joon-kyung (Lee) hunt down parasites – the former in search of his missing sister, and the latter as part of an elite parasite task force.

Episodes: 6

Cast: Jeon So-nee, Koo Gyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun

Director and Screenwriter: Yeon Sang-ho

How to watch: Parasyte: The Grey premieres April 5 exclusively on Netflix

Parasites are hidden amongst us. Parasyte: The Grey, starring Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun, is coming April 5, only on Netflix. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Hellbound, Train to Busan).

Based on “Parasyte” by Hitoshi Iwaaki published by Kodansha. pic.twitter.com/XzABtBZANG — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) February 28, 2024

Lovely Runner

Adapted from a webtoon titled Tomorrow’s Best, Kim Hye-yoon (Sky Castle, Extraordinary You) stars in Lovely Runner as Im Sol, a loveable woman who gave up on her dreams of becoming a director after sustaining an injury in the past. She is also an ardent fan of beloved top idol Ryu Sun-jae (Byun Woo-seok), who meets an untimely death due to an accident.

While mourning the star, Im Sol stumbles upon a pocket watch that transports her 15 years in the past, when both she and the idol were just 19 years old. Realising the opportunity she has been granted, Sol attempts to change her beloved idol’s fate, and gives her own long-forgotten dreams a second chance.

Episodes: 16

Cast: Kim Hye-yoon, Byun Woo-seok, Lee Seung-hyub, Song Geon-hee

Director and Screenwriter: Boo Sung-chul, Yoon Jong-ho, Kim Tae-yeong and Lee Shi-eun

How to watch: Lovely Runner premieres April 8 on tvN

Missing Crown Prince

Starring EXO’s Suho, Missing Crown Prince is an upcoming romantic-comedy set in the Joseon era. Suho plays Yi Geon, the oldest son to King Haejeong and heir to the throne, while Hong Ye-ji stars as Choi Myung-yoon, the daughter of a prominent court physician who is skilled at horseback riding and medicine and, unbeknownst to the prince, his destined wife. One day, the crown prince is kidnapped by Myung-yoon. As the pair escape a series of life-threatening incidents together, romance begins to bloom between them.

Episodes: 20

Cast: Suho, Hong Ye-ji, Myung Se-bin, Kim Min-kyu, Kim Joo-heon

Director and Screenwriter: Kim Jin-man, Kim Ji-soo and Park Chul

How to watch: Missing Crown Prince premieres April 13 on MBN, and will also stream on Viki

Chief Inspector 1958

In the highly anticipated prequel to MBC’s original hit 1971-1989 series Chief Inspector, Lee Je-hoon plays the younger version of the series’ titular character, detective Park Young-han. An idealist, the young Young-han is a strong believer in retribution, and is frustrated by the disrespect for human dignity he often witnesses from his peers, causing him to struggle with his job.

The series begins when the detective arrives in Seoul after a transfer, having earned one of the highest arrest rates of petty thieves in the province. However, his new chapter proves to be far more complicated, as the nation tumbles into a period of political unrest.

Episodes: 10

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung, Yoon Hyun-soo and Seo Eun-soo

Director and Screenwriter: Kim Sung-hoon

How to watch: Chief Inspector 1958 premieres April 19 on MBC, and will also be streamed on Disney+

Blood Free

Upcoming sci-fi series Blood Free is set in a future where humans no longer consume natural animal meat. The world is dominated by biotechnology company BF, which controls the market for artificially cultured meat. However, sceptics of the company – both internally and externally – begin to emerge, throwing it into turmoil.

Kingdom’s Ju Ji-hoon stars in the series as Woo Chae-woon, a former soldier-turned-bodyguard who graduated from the elite naval academy, while Han Hyo-joo (Happiness) plays Yoon Ja-yu, the CEO and co-founder of BF. She founded the company alongside On San (Lee Moo-saeng), a lead physiologist and general manager of culture media technology.

Episodes: 10

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Han Hyo-joo, Lee Hee-joon, Lee Moo-saeng, Park Ji-yeon

Director and Screenwriter: Park Chul-hwan, Lee Soo-yeon

How to watch: Blood Free premieres in April on Disney+