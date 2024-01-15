4 incredible upcoming K-dramas to watch in February 2024

As we settle into the early days of 2024, some production companies, streaming platforms and television networks have already announced exciting new K-drama premieres in February.

As we await a new season of hit zombie series All Of Us Are Dead, catch Park Lomon in a whole new light as he leads the upcoming body-swap rom-com Branding in Seongsu Dong as a cheeky intern who becomes entangled with his workaholic boss. Meanwhile Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young play a pair of best friends hellbent on taking over a major conglomerate in Royal Loader.

Meanwhile, Netflix has confirmed the premiere of thriller series A Killer Paradox, led by Parasite star Choi Woo-shik as well as rising actor Son Suk-ku (D.P., My Liberation Notes). In it, Choi will play a student turned vigilante killer at the heart of a murder mystery, while Son stars as the detective hellbent on hunting him down.

Stay tuned for more K-dramas premiering this coming February.

Here’s all the upcoming K-dramas premiering in February 2024

Branding in Seongsu Dong

Starring All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Lomon and The Veil’s Kim Ji-eun, this upcoming office rom-com follows the chaos that ensues after a playful intern and his boss share an unexpected kiss and wind up swapping bodies. Park plays So Eun-ho, the oldest intern at a marketing firm. Described as a “YOLO” enthusiast, his carefree approach to life and work causes him to clash with his workaholic boss, Kang Na-on (played by Kim) at every turn.

The youngest marketing team leader, Na-on spent her entire adult life focused on succeeding in the workplace, sacrificing friendships and romance along the way. However, a foolish encounter with one of her interns threatens to turn her life upside down.



Episodes: 8

Cast: Park Lomon, Kim Ji-eun, Yang Hye-ji, Kim Ho-young

Director and Screenwriter: Choi Sun-mi, Jeon Seong-yeong

How to watch: Branding in Seongsu Dong will premiere via U+ Mobile TV on February 5.

A Killer Paradox

This upcoming Netflix thriller is based on the 2010 award-winning webtoon of the same name. Parasite’s Choi Woo-shik stars as Lee Tang, a college student who accidentally murders a serial killer. Belatedly learning that his victim had been a criminal, Lee Tang soon realises – or convinces himself – that he possesses the innate ability to sense and eliminate evildoers.

Meanwhile, Son Suk-ku (D.P.) plays detective Jang Gang-nam, who initially leads the investigation on Lee Tang’s first victim. As Lee Tang’s own crimes escalate, the detective grows even more relentless in his pursuit of the student-turned-killer.

Episodes: 8

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon

Director and Screenwriter: Lee Chang-hee, Kim Da-min

How to watch: A Killer Paradox will premiere globally via Netflix on February 9

Wedding Impossible

Adapted from the webtoon of the same name, Wedding Impossible follows gay chaebol heir Koo Jung-yeol (Moon Sang-min), who proposes a fake marriage to unknown actress Oh Da-jeong (Jeon Jong-seo) for both their benefits. While she accepts, Jung-yeol’s brother Chan-yeol (Kim Do-wan) attempts to end the relationship, resulting in a clash between him and the bride-to-be.

Episodes: 12

Cast: Moon Sang-min, Jeong Jong-seo, Kim Do-wan and Bae Yoon-kyung

Director and Screenwriter:

How to watch: Wedding Impossible will premiere on tvN on February 26

Royal Loader

In Disney+’s upcoming business drama, Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young play duo of best friends who will stop at nothing to take over one of the most powerful conglomerates in the nation. Born into an impoverished family, Kang In-ha (Lee Jun-young) is a charming young man determined to succeed. He later discovers that he is the illegitimate son of the chairman of Kang Oh Group, but is shunned by his family.

Determined to claim his place in the conglomerate, he teams up with his childhood friend, the cold-hearted Han Tae-oh (Lee Jae-wook) and plot to seize control of the group together. Through the years, the duo’s plans seems to be going smoothly, until they cross paths with Na Hye-won (Hong Su-zu), a young wman just as power-hungry with a troubled past of her own.

Episodes: TBA

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Lee Jun-young and Hong Su-zu

Director and Screenwriter: Min Yeon-hong and Choi Won

How to watch: Royal Loader will premiere via Disney+ in February 2024