10 best light-hearted, feel-good K-dramas to watch on Netflix and more

What arguably made Netflix’s Daily Dose of Sunshine so fulfilling was that it was unafraid to confront difficult realities about mental health. It fostered a deeper understanding of the complexities of mental health and offered meaningful insight into the harsh realities of the oft misunderstood, while balancing the more delightful moments of friendship and love that give life meaning.

From main characters who are as complex as they are lovable to considerate, graceful writing, this unorthodox medical procedural is an utterly, emotionally fulfilling story with the power to change lives. If there is any gripe to be had, it’s that Daily Dose of Sunshine left us yearning for more.

But not to fret. If it feels like missing after the finale of Daily Dose of Sunshine – and we know that feeling all too well – and we’re here to help you feel whole again with 10 more similarly uplifting, feel-good Korean dramas to bawl and laugh to.

Here are the 10 best feel-good K-dramas to add to your watchlist

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo became one of 2022’s most-acclaimed Korean dramas – and for good reason. It follows a brilliant autistic woman (played by Park Eun-bin) with a penchant for the law as she navigates the not-so-simple world of adults and the legal system. The lead character is easy to love, and the series’ ability to represent autism beyond stereotypes was executed to perfection.

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young

Episodes: 16

How to watch: Netflix

Hospital Playlist (2020)

Hospital Playlist invites viewers into the lives of five doctors whose enduring friendships form the backbone of the series, against the intense, bustling backdrop of Yulje Medical Centre. The series captures the very essence of friendship, resilience and the healing power of companionship with deep-cut moments of genuine warmth and humour within the demanding, fast paced world of healthcare.

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, Jeon Mi-do

Episodes: 24 over two seasons

How to watch: Netflix, TVING

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020)

In 2020’s It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, emotional scars are reopened when two wounded souls a selfless psychiatric caregiver and a reclusive author – cross paths. As they find solace with each other, they set themselves on a path toward healing as they face their demons. This poignant K-drama intricately explores the profound importance of mental health in both our relationships and personal growth, with poignant reflections on the human condition and the transformative power of empathy.

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se, Park Gyu-young

Episodes: 18

How to watch: Netflix

Move To Heaven (2021)

Move To Heaven centres around a young man with Asperger’s syndrome and his guardian, as they run a trauma cleaning service together. As they work to organise the belongings of the deceased, they begin to discover untold stories and deep-rooted connections that completely change their understanding of life, love and relationships. The series not only carefully but radically explores themes of acceptance and empathy, but also how the briefest of encounters can result in the most significant impacts.

Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Tang Jun-sang, Hong Seung-hee

Episodes: 10

How to watch: Netflix

Our Beloved Summer (2021)

Basking in the glow of warm summers, Our Beloved Summer is a sun-kissed, coming-of-age gem that follows high school sweethearts who are reunited as adults. Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi) cross paths once again when a documentary they filmed in high school goes viral. Despite the bitterness of their break-up, they soon discover what it means to love, grow, feel and dream as they get to know each other all over again.

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-cheol, Roh Jeong-eui

Episodes: 16

How to watch: Netflix, Wavve

Our Blues (2022)

As an anthology that covers various characters, relationships and situations, this star-studded series is a masterclass in dissecting the complexities that come with being alive in the 21st century, especially in Asia. Our Blues’ greatest strength is its characters; every single one feels alive, even in spite of incredible suffering, and its unapologetic rawness is what gives Our Blues so much heart.

Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin

Episodes: 20

How to watch: Netflix, TVING

Reply 1988 (2015)

Nostalgia and sincerity with a stinging tinge of heartbreak may be the best way to sum up Reply 1988. It is the late ’80s, Seoul is preparing to host the Olympics and life is getting ahead of the five families who live in Ssangmun-dong. It dives deep into the dynamics of childhood friendships, the Korean coming-of-age experience and family. The fact that this K-drama is also insanely hilarious and steeped in ’80s references is just the cherry on up.

Cast: Lee Hye-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol, Go Kyung-pyo, Park Bo-gum, Lee Dong-hwi

Episodes: 20

How to watch: iQIYI, Netflix, Prime Video, Viki, VIU

Start-Up (2020)

Set in the cut-throat world of start-ups (as its title suggest), this K-drama is a layered tale of dreams, ambition and the intricate dance of love and friendship. Starring Bae Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk, the series explores the exhilarating journey of young entrepreneurs trying to find their place in the corporate world, although – as they quickly find out – it is not one for the weak-hearted. It navigates the complexities of their professional endeavours while simultaneously uncovering the intricacies of personal growth and relationships.

Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, Kang Han-na

Episodes: 16

How to watch: Netflix

Tomorrow (2022)

Tomorrow follows Choi Joon-woong (played by former SF9 member Rowoon), who is bestowed a duty of higher purpose when he saves a man from ending his own life. He is recruited to an elite team of grim reapers, tasked with stopping suicides and providing purpose to those who lack the will to live on. Tomorrow has something for everyone – action, romance, comedy – but lying underneath all of that is an important message about the power of empathy and kindness.

Cast: Kim Hee-sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Yoon Ji-on

Episodes: 16

How to watch: Netflix

Yumi’s Cells (2021)

As our titular heroine Yumi fumbles her way through life – office politics, love interests and other adult things – her cells (animated representations of her feelings) take on vibrant personalities and turn the ordinary into a spectacle. Yumi’s journey of self-discovery becomes a nuanced exploration of the innate human spirit, depicting the morsels of magic and whimsy present in the everyday. It’s a celebration of the delightful, inner and outer chaos that makes both Yumi and everybody else so beautifully human.

Cast: Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Jin-young, Lee Yu-bi, Park Ji-hyun

Episodes: 28 over two seasons

How to watch: iQIYI, Prime Video, Viki, TVING