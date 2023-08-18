Here’s what we know about ‘Heartstopper’ season three

Like a ray of sunshine through storm clouds, Netflix teen drama Heartstopper burst back onto screens earlier this month to provide some much-needed sunny optimism in a time of doomy turbulence. What cost of living crisis?

In season two, loved-up schoolboys Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) continued their wholesome relationship – and the rest of the Truham Grammar gang got busy too. The year climaxed with (in creator Alice Oseman’s words) a “really big, bomb-drop moment” at the end-of-year prom after-party, where Charlie revealed the sad truth that he used to self-harm in order to cope with homophobic bullying. Everyone had a cry, and then a huge hug – with Charlie promising to let his boyfriend know if he ever felt that bad again.

So, where do we go from here? Read on for everything you need to know about Heartstopper season three…

Has Heartstopper season 3 been confirmed yet?

Advertisement

Yes! An extra two seasons were commissioned straight after the first came out

There’s plenty more where that came from. Oseman’s graphic novels comprise four published volumes so far, and the series hasn’t come close to covering everything that’s happened in them. Depending on what Netflix wants to do, Heartstopper could run for ages. Currently planned are three seasons though, the latter two of which were green-lit shortly after season one became a massive hit in April 2022.

“We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can’t wait to continue the story with two more seasons,” said Oseman at the time. “Watch this space!”

Does Heartstopper season 3 have a release date?

That’s less clear…

In concrete news, we know that Euros Lyn, who directed all 16 episodes of Heartstopper season one and two, said on August 7 that he was “due to start work on [season three] soon”. Now, it’s anyone’s guess what “soon” means but there have been multiple reports from publications such as UKCastingNews that production will get underway in October.

Advertisement

No release date has been set by Netflix for season three, but it’s encouraging that they’re at least getting on with it. And if season two followed season one by roughly 16 months, we can probably expect more episodes at the back end of 2024, maybe early 2025.

Are all the cast returning?

Nearly, but with an important omission

Expect to see all of Charlie and Nick’s classmates in registration next season. Well, all except one face – and you probably won’t miss them anyway.

Ben (played by Sebastian Croft) was Charlie’s toxic ex during season one, convincing him to meet up and make out in secret. Eventually, Charlie plucked up the courage to do what was right and bin him off, but Ben didn’t take it well and treated him pretty badly. In season two, he apologised for manipulating and belittling Charlie. That doesn’t mean he’ll be getting a more positive story next time around though.

“Alice and I both felt strongly about him not having a redemption arc,” Croft told official Netflix publication Tudum.

What could happen in Heartstopper season 3?

Let’s look at the books, shall we?

From the four Heartstopper graphic novels so far, the show has touched on a fair few storylines. Season two introduced Charlie’s sad struggles with his eating disorder for the first time – something that forms the focus of volume four (released May 2021). So expect that to become a bigger thing in season three.

Oseman confirmed as much recently, when she told Metro that “people who’ve read volume four will have a little bit of an idea of what is coming.”

She added: “We’re going to continue to look at [mental health] in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show.”

Nick coming out to his dad also features in volume four, but that was covered in season two as well. Then there’s Charlie and Nick’s journey towards finally saying “I love you” to each other, which was teased in the recent finale.

We’ll probably learn more about what direction the next episodes could take when volume five hit shelves on December 7. Until then, you’ll just have to keep guessing!