A-womp bop a-looma, a-womp bam boom! The latest Secret Cinema extravaganza is an immersive experience based around Grease, one of the most beloved movie musicals of all time. Like all Secret Cinema shows, it’s a genuinely epic production – one that turns a humble car park at Birmingham’s NEC into a big fat nostalgic slab of ’50s Americana.

There are food stalls selling shakes and burgers, actors recreating iconic song-and-dance numbers from the film, and a full-scale replica of Rydell High’s gymnasium – well, the exterior, anyway. You’ll also get to watch the classic film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John in full.

It’s worth noting that, as of this year, Secret Cinema isn’t quite as “secret” as it used to be. You won’t be asked to hand in your phones, and taking photos and video content is now allowed within certain parameters. Basically, it’s fine to film the cast from a reasonable distance, but unacceptable to take close-ups or ask them to halt a performance for a selfie. Think of the overall experience as a piece of theatre rather than Cameo on a grand scale.

“Tell me more, tell me more…” you say? As Secret Cinema regulars know, it always pays to plan ahead, so here’s a step-by-step guide to help you party like it’s 1959.

Do arrive on time

Entry begins at 1.30pm for daytime sessions and 6.30pm in the evening, which gives you 90 minutes to grease the wheels with a whiskey cocktail and soak up the retro atmosphere before the film begins. There’s quite a lot to see and do, including a couple of fairground rides, so you’ll want to make the most of your time. If you’re coming by train into Birmingham International, allow around 15 minutes to walk to the experience site. It’s well-signposted from the station.

Don’t miss choir practice

This is led by Rydell High’s music teacher, Mr Gabriel, in the Carnival area at the far end of the site. It takes place 15 minutes after entry so you might like to make it your first port of call. Don’t worry if you can’t remember all the words to ‘We Go Together’, because you’ll be singing with Grease aficionados who know it like a manifesto.

Do dress up

Seriously, nearly everyone else will be dressed as a T-Bird or a Pink Lady, so you won’t want to be the odd one out. If you want to go rogue and come as the Teen Angel or Principal McGee instead, no one will judge – in fact, you’ll probably attract loads of admiring glances. There is a stall on site selling excellent Rydell High merch, but if you’re low on cash it pays to plan your look in advance.

Don’t forget your umbrella

The entire experience takes place outside, so if the heavens do open, you’re going to get wet. If the forecast is looking dodgy, you might want to invest in some extra-hold gel to keep your quiff looking slick till the finish.

Do have some chat up your sleeve

This is very much an immersive experience, so the actors playing Sandy, Danny and the gang make a real effort to mix with punters in between the live shows. The cast is really well-drilled and won’t break character, so expect to find yourself bantering with a T-Bird or trading style tips with a Pink Lady. Here’s a (reasonably) witty reply to use if Rizzo asks where you’ve come from today: “Birmingham… Birmingham, Alabama.”

Don’t wait until the last minute before getting seated

The film is screened 90 minutes after entry on the big screen above the replica of Rydell High’s gymnasium. There are a few benches to the right of the gym, but most punters will end up sitting on the ground, which is fully covered in astroturf. Bring a picnic blanket if you’re a comfort lover.

It definitely pays to bag a spot early, because that way you’ll get a better view of the immersive performances that accompany the movie. Each set piece is brought to life by cast members re-enacting John, Olivia and Stockard Channing’s classic moves below the big screen, which adds a fun 3D element to a film that many of us know by heart.

Bonus tip: Grab a drink during ‘Greased Lightnin”

The queue at the Auto Shop, which houses the main bar, can get pretty long. But if you time your drinks run to coincide with the T-Birds’ barnstorming performance of ‘Greased Lightnin” – which takes place in a vintage car right outside – it won’t feel like a drag. Just try not to drop your wallet when you join in with the clapping bit.

‘Secret Cinema Presents Grease: The Live Experience’ tickets are available now