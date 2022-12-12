Here’s what we know about ‘Wednesday’ season two

Wednesday became Netflix’s surprise hit of 2022. After some middling animated films in recent years, this sharp, modern and slick reboot catapulted The Addams Family back onto screens for the first time since the 1990s.

The smartest decision was to pivot focus to Wednesday Addams and, more specifically, Jenna Ortega. Between her cutting stare, deadpan delivery and twitchy dance moves, her take on the death-obsessed outcast is a prickly thorn rooted in modern sensibilities. But will there be another adventure for everyone’s favourite gothic teen?

Has a second season of Wednesday been confirmed?

Not officially

Netflix has yet to announce a second season for Wednesday. The show’s return, however, feels inevitable due to its record-breaking success for the streaming service.

According to Netflix, Wednesday racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week. This dethroned a record held by Stranger Things season four (with 335 million hours) as the best opening week for any English language series on the platform. The show broke its own record the week after, reaching 400 million hours within a single week.

If you’re losing sleep over Wednesday’s future, rest assured, this is the easiest lock since Squid Game’s world-conquering success.

Where could Wednesday’s journey go in season two?

A stalker is at play

At the end of season one, Wednesday receives threatening messages sent from an unknown number on her newly-gifted smartphone. As she looks over the messages, including pictures of her having coffee and a text that says “I’m watching you”, Wednesday pleasingly announces she has her “very first stalker”.

The identity of this stalker will likely be the main mystery for season two, but there’s other unresolved plot threads. Did Tyler (Hunter Doohan) escape from police custody after being outed as the monster Hyde? Similarly, what is the fate of Laurel Gates after being covered in bees and arrested?

There might be room for a bigger spotlight on The Addams Family at large too. Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), along with younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), are largely sidelined in the first season. A second outing could also mark the arrival of Cousin Itt, who is referred to briefly in the show’s seventh episode.

What have the cast and creators said about season two?

It could get darker

Ortega has expressed her hopes for a darker second outing for Wednesday.

“I kind of want her to be darker,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. “I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of competitiveness. Kind of, ‘man, how’s this guy doing this?’ I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero.”

Co-showrunner Miles Millar has said a second season would put more of the family in the spotlight, while keeping the show’s focus on Wednesday. “We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Miller told TVLine. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia.

“The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Miller added that they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season”.

In regards to Wednesday, co-showrunner Al Gough has said the focus will remain on her growth moving forward. “The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of grey. I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship.”