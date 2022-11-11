Soundtrack Of My Life: Sarah Hyland

The first song I can remember hearing

Shirley Temple – ‘Baby Take A Bow’

“I don’t remember who put it on, but I must have been about two at the time. And I remember that I became immediately obsessed with Shirley Temple. And then the next day, I was singing the song and doing the same dance routine that she was doing.”

The first album I bought

Christina Aguilera – ‘Christina Aguilera’

“I also had ‘…Baby One More Time’ by Britney Spears. At the time, everyone was choosing sides between Britney and Christina and N Sync and Backstreet Boys, but I was just like: ‘Can’t we all just love each other and appreciate talent?'”

The first song I fell in love with

Bernadette Peters – ‘Not A Day Goes By’

“The soundtrack to my childhood was basically pop music, TLC, Destiny’s Child, Alanis Morissette and Broadway. So it might have been ‘Perfect’ by Alanis or maybe something from [Stephen Sondheim’s] Into the Woods. Or maybe ‘Not A Day Goes By’ [from Merrily We Roll Along]. Bernadette singing this song… are you kidding me? It’s everything.”

The song that reminds me of home

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys – ‘Empire State Of Mind’

“I’m from New York and I went to the same school as Alicia Keys, so I’ve always looked up to her. I think New Yorkers go through a lot not only on a daily basis, but have also been through a lot, especially in the past few decades. And I think this song just really encapsulates the strength of the city and the community.”

The song I do at karaoke

Alanis Morisette – ‘Right Through You’

“‘Jagged Little Pill’ is my favourite album of all time, so it’s either this or ‘You Oughta Know’. I really like to belt it out and I only do karaoke after an alcoholic beverage or two, so I don’t care who’s watching.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Jay-Z – ‘Hard Knock Life’

“I played Molly in an Annie TV movie and Annie in a stage production, so I never need to hear ‘Tomorrow’, ‘You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile’ or ‘It’s The Hard Knock Life’ ever again. Even Jay Z‘s ‘Hard Knock Life’… I just can’t.”

The song I can’t get out of my head

Meghan Trainor – ‘Made You Look’

“I love Meghan and her music, and this is a really cute little ditty that you can sing to yourself in the kitchen. I think I probably heard it first on TikTok. I go on TikTok a lot, unfortunately, but I don’t know how to make one. I feel very much in my thirties trying to make a TikTok.”

The song that makes me cry

Alanis Morissette – ‘Your House’

“This is a hidden bonus track on ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and it’s one of my favourite songs. It’s a really good crying in the bathtub song. I feel like anyone that’s gone through a horrible break-up or felt like being a teenager was kind of the end of the world can really relate to this album. Her melodies and lyrics have always really spoken to me and her voice is insane.”

The song I wish I’d written

O’neill Hudson – ‘Lucky’

“Paris Carney [who records as O’neill Hudson] is a friend of mine and we used to write music together. I remember going to see her at [Hollywood venue] Hotel Café and thinking ‘wow’ when she sang this song. And then when I began dating Wells [Adams, my husband], I remember thinking ‘I wish I’d written this song about him’, so we had it as our first dance at our wedding.”

The song I want played at my funeral

Spice Girls – ‘Spice Up Your Life’

“I’d want this song played as they’re putting my casket into the ground or throwing my ashes into the ocean. Why? Because I’m gonna spice it up to the next lifetime, and everyone should be talking about it.”

‘Play-Doh Squished’, hosted by Sarah Hyland, releases its first episode on Amazon Freevee today (November 11). New episodes available every Friday until February 24, 2023