The first song I fell in love with

The Allman Brothers Band – ‘Ramblin’ Man’

“I was a young kid and I was just starting to figure out [what I liked]. They were my first thing, you know? I’ve stayed a lifelong fan of The Allman Brothers which is quite amazing because you go through phases – and sometimes you think, ‘Why the hell did I ever listen to that crap?’ They’re very underrated.”

The first gig I went to

Advertisement

The Grateful Dead at Roosevelt Stadium in Jersey City, New Jersey, early 1970s

“I saw The Grateful Dead at an old baseball stadium. I was sat on the grass and I remember there was a bunch of people whacked out, getting high which was pretty common back then. I was still fairly young so I didn’t participate. Watching that concert stone-cold sober was odd…”

The song that reminds me of home

Billy Joel – ‘New York State Of Mind’

“This is one of the best songs about New York City. A lot of people would say ‘New York, New York’ right? But I was away from New York for 25 years, living on the West Coast and this Billy Joel song would always remind me of stuff back home whenever it came on. It always brought back memories.”



The first album I bought

Advertisement

The Allman Brothers Band – ‘Brothers And Sisters’

“I was in the eighth grade and I bought an 8-track of this album. I saved up the money and I remember buying a stereo, it was $55 (£40) and I bought it second hand at a place called Harry’s Junk Shop. I set up my speakers and listened to it over and over.”

The song I wish I’d written

Simon & Garfunkel – ‘The Sound Of Silence’

“I’m a big Simon & Garfunkel fan. I’m amazed at the lyrics of this song. It’s so good that I’m sure people will be listening to this 100 years from now. It’s truly genius. It’s the same thing with Van Morrison. I’m not comparing him to Mozart by any means but I think some day they’ll speak about Van Morrison in those terms too.”

The song I do at karaoke

Sonny & Cher – ‘I Got You Babe’

“I’m not a karaoke guy but in 2007 or 2008 we were at an Emmys party that The Sopranos producer threw every year at his house and it was myself, Jim Gandolfini [Tony Soprano], Tony Sirico who played Paulie Walnuts and Vince Curatola [Johnny Sack]. The four of us got on stage and sang this song. I’ve got a great picture of it. That is the one and only time I’ve ever done karaoke.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Neil Diamond – ‘Red Red Wine’

“This is one of the worst songs for me. Every time I hear that Neil Diamond song, I’d like to shoot myself in the head. I can’t handle ‘Red Red Wine’. Whenever I hear that song, it needs to be turned off.”

The song that makes me want to dance

“I don’t dance. I danced once I think at my wedding and that’s it. I like to watch other people dance but it’s not for me. You don’t wanna see me dancing. The world doesn’t need to see Steve Schirripa dance.”

The song that reminds me of ‘The Sopranos’

Faces – ‘Bad ‘n’ Ruin’

“They played this Faces song in a few episodes but it was the first time I’d ever heard it when we were filming the show. It just reminds me of The Sopranos every time. As for the theme tune [‘Woke Up This Morning’], I hope Alabama 3 got paid well because that song is as iconic as the show. I know it wasn’t written for The Sopranos but it fits it to a T. It’s quite amazing.”

The song I want played at my funeral

Van Morrison – ‘Glad Tidings’

“First of all I’m not gonna have a funeral, but if I was this would be the song that I’d have. Instead I’m gonna have a video and I’m gonna motherfuck everyone whose ever burned me on it. It’s called ‘Steve Schirripa Motherfucks The World’. I talk about it on [episode 64] of the Talking Sopranos podcast [that he presents with co-star Michael Imperioli]. That’ll be the name of the video. There you go.”

Steve Schirripa recently guarded a giant billboard for New York condiment brand Sir Kensington’s to stop it “getting eaten” by “hungry perpetrators”. “I was out there for 24 hours straight guarding that billboard to make sure that it’s safe, and I’m happy to say that is,” he told NME.