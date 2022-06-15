Watch AJ Tracey play on a floating basketball court for Hennessy x NBA

In partnership with Hennessy

Last week (June 9), AJ Tracey performed live on a floating basketball court on the River Thames as part of a collaboration between Hennessy and the National Basketball Association (NBA) – watch the full gig back and see all the stunning photos from the evening below.

The event took place to begin three days of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the NBA and the ongoing 2022 Finals. After the floating court docked at Butler’s Wharf, Tracey performed an exclusive set live streamed to fans around the world from 7.30pm.

Reviewing the event, NME wrote: “NME returns to land feeling a little woozy, but buzzing from the adrenaline (and maybe Cognac) fuelled spectacle of the first-of-its-kind performance from Tracey to kick off a weekend celebration of basketball culture in the city.”

Watch the full gig back and see a host of beautiful photos from the event below.

Setting sail

The floating basketball court made its way down the famous River Thames before AJ Tracey gave a full performance.

Live and direct

The west London rapper performed live to fans across the globe in front of the famous Tower Bridge.

Slam dunk

The set began with a rendition of new single ‘Reasonable’.

Hometown hero

“Live from London, you already know where it is,” Tracey told fans on the livestream before launching into ‘Little More Love’.

Ladbroke Grove

The performance took place under Tower Bridge, but Tracey ended the gig by reminding fans where he came from, playing his brilliant track and biggest single, ‘Ladbroke Grove’.

Taking over the capital

Across the following three days, Hennessy x NBA took over London with a huge celebration of all things basketball as part of their Courts Beyond Limits series, which sees Hennessy and the NBA unveiling one-of-a-kind basketball courts in unique locations around the world.