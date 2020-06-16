Watch Blossoms’ Tom Ogden play a couple of fan favourites and cover Elvis Costello for NME Home Sessions

Few bands have made the most of lockdown quite like Blossoms. To keep their fans entertained, Stockport’s finest shared joyous quarantined renditions of bangers by The Coral, Tame Impala, Courteeners, The Beatles, Babybird and Frank Ocean, with the world loved them so much, that the band decided to put together a whole album of their ‘Isolation Covers‘. Now in that same spirit of spreading a little love, frontman Tom Ogden has recorded a couple of stripped-down fan favourites along with his take on an Elvis Costello classic.

For the latest edition of NME Home Sessions, Ogden gets cosy in his living room to perform ‘My Swimming Brain’ from acclaimed 2020 album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces‘, old favourite ‘Getaway’ from their 2016 self-titled debut and an exclusive cover of Elvis Costello & The Attractions’ new-wave gem ‘Everyday I Write The Book’ from 1983’s ‘Punch The Clock’. Check it out in the video above.

‘Blossoms In Isolation’ will be available on CD and vinyl later this year.

For more NME Home Sessions, check out Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil performing exclusively for us here and Aussie singer-songwriter G-Flip here. Check back at NME soon for more Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including big names and rising stars.