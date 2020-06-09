Singer, drummer, producer and all-round talent G Flip is no stranger to performing from home for her ardent fanbase. The musician born Georgia Flipo has been filling her time in lockdown writing songs for other artists, airing unreleased music and plotting new releases – all from her studio at her mum’s place in Melbourne.

So it made total sense to ask G Flip, NME Australia’s May cover star, to play a few tunes for NME Home Sessions. And she’s gracefully obliged, acoustic guitar in hand, with stripped-down renditions of her latest single ‘Hyperfine’, plus her 2019 hit ‘Drink Too Much’, which appears on her debut album ‘About Us’.

Flipo’s humble Home Session performance, sans synths and drums, brings the vulnerability of ‘Hyperfine’’s lyrics to the fore. You’d expect nothing less from Flipo, who doesn’t believe in the line between person and persona. “There’s no difference between G Flip and Georgia Flipo. They are literally the same person,” she recently told NME Australia. “There’s nothing, no secrets I have, so it’s easier to let my life be on show. It doesn’t faze me.”

Read the full G Flip cover story here, and check back at NME soon for more Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including big names and rising stars.