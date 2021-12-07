Watch Methyl Ethel perform ‘Ubu’ and ‘Neon Cheap’ for NME Home Sessions

For the latest in NME Home Sessions we’re joined by Australian art-rockers Methyl Ethel, who share versions of ‘Ubu’ and ‘Neon Cheap’ for the series.

In this performance frontman and multi-instrumentalist Jake Webb is joined by a seven-piece band, with the group – who all don white boilersuits – playing in-the-round. Methyl Ethel put on a handful of comeback shows in a similar set-up earlier this year, and this killer performance gives fans a glimpse of what they may have missed at gigs in Melbourne and Sydney.

One of the tracks performed is groove-laden recent single ‘Neon Cheap’. Speaking about the song, Webb has explained what it means to him: “Picture yourself scrolling, mind-numbingly at 3am. Now, instead of scrolling, you’re traipsing some Vegas-like strip. All the events and people you’d normally read about are there as you walk around, inoculated, casually observing. For me, this is ‘Neon Cheap.’”

Check out Methyl Ethel’s full NME Home Sessions performance of both ‘Neon Cheap’ and ‘Ubu’ above.

