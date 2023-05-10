Where to go now Printworks has closed

Since opening in 2017, London’s Printworks has been the go-to venue for the most exciting, experimental and well-loved electronic music.

Over the past six years, the former newspaper printing factory has hosted the likes of Aphex Twin, Gorillaz and Dua Lipa’s record-breaking Studio 2054 live stream concert. It also featured in The Batman.

However last summer, operators Broadwick Live confirmed that the 6,000-capacity venue would close due to redevelopment of the wider Canada Water area. Earlier this month, a massive farewell party was thrown to celebrate the venue’s impact on London rave culture alongside a hint it would be reborn in 2026.

Until then, here are the best places to go to experience the greatest in electronic music.

Fabric

Where: 77A Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ

What: London’s home for electronic music. 3 massive spaces host resident and guest DJs playing drum and bass, dubstep, house and techno.

Warehouse Project

Where: Mayfield Train Station, TheDepot, Manchester M1 2QF

What: The Warehouse Project is a series of club nights organised in Greater Manchester, England, since 2006. Unlike most other clubs, it has a limited seasonal approach rather than running all year. Each year’s season runs from September through to New Years Day, plus occasional one off dates such as Bank Holiday weekends

The Loft

Where: Unit One New St, Manchester M40 8AW

What: A Big Kids Playground Where The Fun Never Stops

Motion

Where: 74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX

What: Famed DJs in a matrix of old warehouse spaces with a cobbled front courtyard and riverside area.

Corsica Studios

Where: 4, 5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB

What: Stripped back interior plays host to an ever-changing line up of small club nights and live gigs.

Phonox

Where: 418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY

What: We welcome a community of like-minded clubbers who want to share a great experience week in, week out – we hope you’ll feel at home.

Patterns

Where: 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL

What: A safe space for Brighton’s underground club culture since 2015.

Sub Club

Where: 22 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QD

What: The longest running underground dance club in the world

Hope Works

Where: 1A Sussex Rd, Sheffield S4 7YQ

What: A place of creativity and expression. It’s a revolving gallery of art and music located in the industrial heart of Sheffield.

Wire

Where: 2-8 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 6DN

What: Intimate basement club attracting big-name DJs playing indie, rock and alternative dance.

World Headquarters

Where: Curtis Mayfield House, Carliol Square, East NE1 6UF

What: Newcastle’s only independent, truly underground, word of mouth, musically driven Club

