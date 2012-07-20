Festival News
-
Watch Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens debut new collaboration 'Gone'
-
James Arthur calls out Glastonbury for booking "snobbery"
-
Here are the stage times for Bring Me The Horizon's day at All Points East
-
Florence + The Machine, Limp Bizkit, Thirty Seconds To Mars and more confirmed for Electric Castle 2019
-
A festival is happening in the desert where 'Star Wars' was filmed
-
Belle & Sebastian, Primal Scream, and IDLES lead names for inaugural Primavera Weekender
-
Here’s the latest weather forecast for Glastonbury 2019
-
A few pretty big surprises have appeared on the full Glastonbury 2019 line-up
Festival Photos
-
The highlights of The Strokes and co's sun-soaked day at All Points East 2019 – in photos
-
Pal Norte Festival 2019: on stage and backstage with The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Good Charlotte and more
-
19 artists we want to see headline festivals in 2019
-
The best new bands of festival season 2018
-
The best sets at European festivals in 2018, from Arctic Monkeys to Brockhampton
-
The best sets at UK festivals in 2018, from Childish Gambino to Idles
-
The best onstage outfits of festival season 2018
-
Behind the scenes at Reading Festival 2018 with Bring Me The Horizon, Wolf Alice, Mike Shinoda and more
Festival Videos
-
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets on their “raucous” UK shows: “There were people on the ceiling”
-
Viagra Boys: "I hate the fucking right wing, but I don't need to write a song about it"
-
The Nude Party talk new their next album, touring with Jack White, and the influence of New York
-
"This isn't my world" – Hugh Jackman responds to the backlash of 'The Greatest Showman's chart dominance
Festival reviews & articles
-
Suffering from Primavera Sound FOMO? Stream the festival from home, right here
-
Glastonbury 2019: 10 absolutely infuriating set clashes
-
Check out the full Glastonbury 2019 line-up and stage times here
-
As The Cure and Foals prepare to headline, these are the best performances from Croatia’s INmusic festival
-
The Strokes at All Points East, London, May 25 – rip-roaring show makes for the freshest of nostalgia-fests
-
Glastonbury secret sets 2019: here’s who could be playing
-
"I’m going through my riot grrrl phase": Jade Bird on cowboys, cancel culture and playing All Points East festival
-
JägerHaus at All Points East 2019: 5 thrilling new artists to catch live