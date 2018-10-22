19 artists we want to see headline festivals in 2019

This is an image 8 of 19

Why: She had to pull out of her festival commitments this year due to becoming a mum, but in that time Cardi's become one of the biggest names in the game. By the time next summer rolls around, she should be even stronger and, therefore, able to pull off even more surprises.

Where they could headline: Considering she reportedly doesn't perform for less than $300,000, it would have to be one of the big ones.