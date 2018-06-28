The best band-curated festivals of 2018

This is an image 4 of 5

What: Lo-fi oddball Ariel Pink is in charge of one day of this year’s Off Festival in Poland, and he’s booked some acts you won’t find on any mainstream festival bills this summer. As well as Ariel himself, revered post-hardcore group …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead will play their ‘Source Tags & Codes’ record in full. Elsewhere, there’ll be a mix of sounds, from Nanook Of The North’s electronica, Wednesday Campanella’s genre-bending experimentalism, noise-punks Housewives, and more. The rest of the Off line-up is slightly more familiar – it features acts such as Grizzly Bear, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Jacques Greene, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Yellow Days, and more.

When: August 3-5

Where: Katowice, Poland

Tickets: 370 PLN for a three-day pass, 190 PLN for a one-day pass.