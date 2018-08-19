Inside Brockhampton’s outrageously good Lowlands Festival show

This is an image 5 of 7

However in between the raucous, pop-tinged bangers and on stage posturing, came one of the sets highlights, 'FACE'. Here Brockhampton fully strip it back, with the members taking it in turns to be in the spotlight, whilst the others sit at the back of the stage. Whilst the rest of the set is endless, if slightly rehearsed, fun, 'FACE' shows why Brockhampton are the most hotly tipped band in the world: because they're breathtakingly talented. Once a group of lads who met on a Kanye West fan forum, now they're masters of their craft. As Joba's heart wrenching vocals cut across the bubbling production in the final chorus, it wasn't just the audience who were impressed, as fellow band mates congratulated him on the performance of a life time. Looking for the festival moment of the year? This might just have been it.