Burning Man Festival cancelled for second year running due to coronavirus

Burning Man 2021 is the latest festival to be axed this year as coronavirus concerns continue across the U.S.

Organisers of the Nevada event said that ongoing “uncertainties” had forced its cancellation for the second year running.

“The past 14 months have been a turbulent journey of evolution and change for every human on this planet,” a statement on Burning Man’s Facebook page confirmed.

Advertisement

“We have had to adapt to the twists and turns of a global crisis, complex public health information, and the growing hope that we can start rebuilding our lives together soon.

“Although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to do so in the time we have.

The past 14 months have been a turbulent journey of evolution and change for every human on this planet. We have had to… Posted by Burning Man Project on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

“We have decided to set our sights on Black Rock City 2022. We have the time now to imagine what we can bring to BRC 2022 that will really make a difference.”

It is yet to be confirmed if the legendary festival will instead host a virtual edition like they did last year.

Despite Burning Man’s cancellation, other U.S. festivals such as Bonnaroo have announced plans to go ahead this year.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the UK, festivals such as Reading & Leeds , Parklife , Isle of Wight and Green Man have all announced plans to go ahead.

Live Nation sold 170,000 tickets in the three days following the government’s roadmap announcement, with Reading selling out entirely for 2021.