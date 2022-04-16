Watch Snoop Dogg and Saweetie join Anitta on stage at Coachella 2022

Anitta took to Coachella’s main stage on Friday (April 15), and was joined by two special guests, Snoop Dogg and Saweetie.

Snoop showed up during the first song in Anitta’s set, ‘Onda Diferente’, much to the delight of fans online and in the crowd.

Not long after, the Brazillian singer brought another California bred guest to the stage, Saweetie, who helped her perform their joint single, ‘Faking Love’.

Anitta then took to social media to thank Snoop for the surprise spot, writing, “I’m so thankful for you, Snoop Dogg, thank you so much for opening my set with me. I love you”

Anitta thanks Snoop Dogg via Instagram Story. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/3aHMFYD1Tp — Anitta Press | #ANICHELLA (@AnittaPress) April 16, 2022

The performance follows multiple firsts for the singer, who happens to be the only Brazillian solo artist to ever take Coachella’s main stage. She’s also the first Brazilian artist to top Spotify‘s global charts, which she did with her single, ‘Envolver’.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter, who has been a superstar in her native Brazil for nearly a decade, just released her trilingual album ‘Versions of Me’ on April 12. The album was produced by OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder and features collaborations with Cardi B, Khalid and Saweetie.

In a four-star review of ‘Envolver’ NME said: “Given its gleeful genre-hopping and array of features, it would be a stretch to call ‘Versions of Me’ cohesive or streamlined, but it’s held together by Anitta’s ambition and charisma. She knows exactly what she wants – and on this evidence, she’s going to get it.”

Meanwhile, last month, Anitta was one of the artists who called out the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro after an attempt was made to outlaw “political demonstrations” at the country’s Lollapalooza Festival.

The singer scoffed at the proposed £8,000 fine for any artist who defied the controversial ban, writing: “50 thousand [reais fine]? Darn … one less bag. [Get] OUT BOLSONAROOOOO. Does this law apply abroad? Because my festivals are only international.”