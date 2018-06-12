Download Festival 2018 – the ultimate metal weekender in stunning pictures

The spiritual home for rock, metal, punk and everything in between, Donington Park has been hosting legendary gigs for almost 40 years. And, much like the genres it champions, it walks a tightrope between paying its dues to the world-conquering acts of old, and championing up-and-coming talent that can carry the torch for the next 50-plus years. With Download 2017 offering a decidedly more modern-oriented line-up, it seems only fair that 2018 should lean more heavily on the classic contingent to balance the scales.