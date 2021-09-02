Download add A Day To Remember, Mastodon, Creeper and more to 2022 line-up

Download Festival has today (September 2) added 20 new acts to their 2022 line-up.

The new acts unveiled include A Day To Remember, Mastodon, Creeper, Shinedown, Black Veil Brides, Code Orange, Ice Nine Kills and more.

They join the already announced KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro for next year’s event which will take place over three days between 10-12 June at Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Fans can purchase early bird tickets for the event until October 1, after which point prices will increase. Tickets can be purchased here.

The full list of acts and day-splits can be seen here:

Your next Download 2022 announcement and day splits have landed with @adtr, @VOLBEAT, @blackveilbrides, @Shinedown, @codeorangetoth & more added to the line up! 🤘 Secure your weekend & instalment plan tickets now before prices increase on 1st October. 🔥 https://t.co/89BK17hhoK pic.twitter.com/eK8Gl1nVBX — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) September 2, 2021

Earlier this year, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes headlined the first night of the historic Download Pilot event, which welcomed the return of camping festivals to the UK.

The 10,000-capacity event, which saw Carter and co joined by other headliners Bullet For My Valentine and Enter Shikari, signalled the legendary rock festival making a small-scale return for a three-day camping pilot as part of the initial research into the safe return of live music.

Speaking to NME at the festival, Download boss Andy Copping said: “It’s looking amazing. Just coming on site and seeing everything set up is so cool. Obviously it’s like a miniature version of Download because we’re used to operating to 100,000 people every year and this year it’s only 10,000 – but it just feels so good to be seeing everybody.”

Of the safety of the event, he added: “The fact is that from those other pilot events that have taken place, there has been little or no sign of any infection. That shows that this is working. Whether that’s down to people having their jabs, the way that people have been behaving during lockdown, the safety of the testing – it all adds up.”

Other acts announced for the full 2022 edition include Funeral For A Friend, Megadeth, Descendents, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against and more.