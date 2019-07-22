The sun has set over Romania’s Electric Castle festival and headliners Florence + the Machine have finished up on the main stage: now it’s time for the late-night fun to begin. As a mix of house and drum and bass DJs come out to play at the various hidden stages and bars across the festival’s sprawling site, something entirely different is happening over in the Hangar.

Hundreds of festivalgoers are cramming themselves into the venue and chants of “Tommy” are echoing around the room. The scores of revellers are all here to see Tommy Cash, and they’re getting impatient.

But, right on time, the lights finally dim and Cash’s DJ saunters on stage. As the opening notes of ‘Mona Lisa’ are played over the gigantic sound system, the crowd transforms into a writhing dance pit with pints being chucked and punters jostling to get closer to the stage — and all this before Cash has even appeared on stage. The entirety of ‘Mona Lisa’ is accompanied by some brilliantly bonkers visuals on the huge screen at the back of the stage and, at the end, an image of Cash as Jesus appears before the lights cut and the Estonian rapper saunters on stage.

Here’s everything that went down at his weird and wonderful late night show.