Er, what? Kylie and The Vaccines team up for new song

'Lazy' is taken from the new Shaun The Sheep movie soundtrack.

Kylie and The Vaccines have teamed up for new song ‘Lazy’.

The collaboration no one expected in 2019, the track is taken from the soundtrack to the new Shaun The Sheep movie Farmageddon.

Announcing the collaboration on Instagram, The Vaccines wrote: “hey hey hey – vVv excited to tell u all that we have recorded a new song called LAZY with the incredible and inimitable @kylieminogue for @aardmananimations new film A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. the film lands this october and u can watch the brand-new trailer by clicking the link in bio…!”

You can listen to an excerpt from new song via the trailer for the new film, which is out in October, below.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Both Kylie and The Vaccines appeared at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival.

Playing the famous Legends’ Slot fourteen years after she cancelled an appearance at Worthy Farm, Kylie brought out Nick Cave and Coldplay’s Chris Martin for her Pyramid Stage appearance, or as we called it in the NME review of the set: “a surreal pop spectacle with a fake wedding, rainbow confetti and two famous dudes”.

The Vaccines, meanwhile, opened the Other Stage on the Friday morning of the festival, proving their reliability as a brilliant festival band. Read the NME verdict on that set here.

Following her Glastonbury debut, it looks like Kylie is heading for her seventh UK number one, with her new greatest hits compilation ‘Step Back In Time – The Definitive Collection’ shooting towards top spot in this week’s charts.