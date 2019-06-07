Bring every kind of clothing you can think of next weekend

Fans heading to Isle Of Wight Festival next weekend look like they’ll need to bring every kind of clothing possible – because the weather is predicted to be extremely changeable.

The festival at Seaclose Park in Newport on the island starts on Thursday (June 13) and runs until Sunday.

It’s headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on the Friday, followed by George Ezra on Saturday and Biffy Clyro closing the main stage on Sunday.

The Met Office’s forecast for the festival only runs until Thursday, when it predicts it’ll be overcast. Temperatures are expected to be around 16C. Appropriately for the rest of the weekend, 1980s popsters Wet Wet Wet are the main attraction that day. The main stage isn’t open, but the band behind hits like ‘Wishing I Was Lucky’ headline the Big Top, fronted by new singer Kevin Simm.

Leading weather site MyWeather’s 14-day forecast shows the main opening day on Friday predicts a sunny day with temperatures reaching 20C. However, showers are predicted to start around 6pm and continue overnight.

As well as Noel Gallagher, the Friday features The Courteeners, Lily Allen, James and DMA’s.

On Saturday, once the rain clears, it’s expected to be cloudy for most of the day and temperatures of 16C.

In addition to George Ezra, Saturday’s bill features Fatboy Slim, Bastille, Sundara Karma, Miles Kane, Sam Fender and Big Top headliners Garbage.

The final day at Isle Of Wight Festival on June 16 is predicted to start showery, before the sun emerges in the afternoon. However, temperatures are only expected to reach 15C.

Playing before Biffy Clyro are Richard Ashcroft, Madness, Idles, The Coral and Big Top headliners Keane.