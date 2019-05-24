Oh the beloved Glasto secret set. It starts with rumours, then there’s the excitement, and more often than not it ends with the crushing disappointment of it not actually happening.

Apart from sometimes it does! We had The Last Shadow Puppets in 2008, where Alex and Miles were joined by Jack White halfway through. And there was 2011’s worst-kept secret when recently-reformed Pulp packed out the entire Park field. In 2014 we had Skrillex get onboard Glasto’s fire-breathing spider in Arcadia. And in 2017 The Killers returned to the John Peel Stage, where they made their Glasto debut in 2004.

And now the full Glastonbury line-up has been announced with some major slots still labelled “TBA”, there’s plenty of opportunity for some huge surprise shows.

So who could be playing a secret set this year? We donned our investigative hats and looked into who could secretly be at Glastonbury 2019.

Foals

Will they be in the UK? Yes!

Why them? They’re in the UK during the festival, and there’s a gap in their touring schedule over Glasto (they play in Kingston on Thursday 27th June and Dublin on Tuesday 2nd July), so there’s plenty of time for the lads to pop down to Worthy Farm. And it is a bit odd they’re not on the line-up already, with the release of stellar fifth album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 1’ in March and tons of huge shows coming up, so we think a secret set could be on the cards (maybe the Saturday evening “TBA” slot on the John Peel Stage?)

Lana Del Rey

Will they be in the UK? She’s definitely in Europe – Lana plays Tinderbox Festival in Denmark and Lollapalooza in Sweden the same weekend, but we’re sure there’s time in her schedule for a jaunt down to Somerset.

Why her? Sixth album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ is on the way at some point in 2019, so it’d be the perfect place to debut new material. And then there’s her upcoming poetry book – could we see Lana doing a poetry reading?

Brockhampton

Will they be in the UK? Unconfirmed – but they’re definitely in Europe. The boyband will play Roskilde in Denmark and Lollapalooza in Sweden that weekend.

Why them? Last year Brockhampton’s festival shows were some of the highlights of the season. The pit opening, tent shaking sets from one of the most hotly tipped acts about were brilliantly good fun. So it seems right that after their huge year they would bring the show to Glastonbury.

Lewis Capaldi

Will he be in the UK? Probably – he plays in Belgium that weekend, but that’s only a Eurostar away.

Why him? Even if you don’t like his music, this year the king of the Internet has won over thousands of fans by being a “big mood”. Coming seemingly from nowhere, single ‘Someone You Loved’ topped the charts for seven weeks and he has since sold out Wembley in 19 seconds. Basically, he’s lowkey one of the biggest popstars about, so a slot at Glastonbury could be on the horizon.

Chance the Rapper

Will be in the UK? He’ll be in Europe – he’s playing Roskilde and Lollapalooza Stockholm the same weekend.

Why him? He’s not played Glasto since 2014, and with the new album coming in July, this seems like a perfect fit.

The Strokes

Will they be in the UK? Well…maybe? They play Open’er Festival in Poland the week after, so they could be.

Why them? They’re back, baby! They’re playing new music live and are playing tons of festivals as part of their “global comeback”. Wouldn’t a secret set at Glastonbury fit into those plans perfectly?

Miles Kane

Will they be in the UK? He’s in Europe. There’s a show in Cardiff on the Sunday, and he’s playing Rock Werchter that weekend too.

Why? He’s got a summer diary stuffed to the brim with festivals, so a set at Glasto would top that all off.

Maggie Rogers

Will she be in the UK? She’s definitely about! She’s got shows in Cork and Belfast the week before, and is playing Roskilde the weekend of Glasto, and then sticking about with a date at Barn on the Farm the Weekend after.

Why? Two years ago Maggie played her first UK festival ever, with a packed out set on the John Peel stage. Now fresh from a huge UK tour this Spring, it seems like the right time for her to return.