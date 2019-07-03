Nick Cave! Pet Shop Boys! And... your new favourite rapper, Alex!

At most Glastonburys, bands on the line-up will hop on stage with friends and collaborators. This year, though, it felt like there was a real step up, with special guests scattered across the weekend. While not playing Glastonbury themselves, the likes of Pet Shop Boys, Nick Cave and Lil Nas X all made it down to the farm for electrifying special guest performances. Here are ten of the best, along with a very (very) special addition.

1. The Killers & Johnny Marr

For a surprise-packed encore, the Smiths legend joined the Pyramid headliners for a pretty massive one-two. First up, he rang out the iconic opening guitars of ‘This Charming Man’ which Brandon Flowers proceeded to belt out pretty wonderfully. He then remained on stage for a closing ‘Mr Brightside’.

2. Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X

Among a set which also saw her bring out Mark Ronson for covers of ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ and ‘Back To Black’, Miley brought cowboy culture to Worthy Farm, inviting along her dad Billy Ray (2019’s biggest dad goals) and Lil Nas X to wow the Pyramid Stage with ‘Old Town Road’, the viral hit of the year.

3. Kylie & Nick Cave

Many predicted a host of special guests for Kylie’s Legends’ Slot at Glastonbury this Sunday. No, Robbie didn’t appear for ‘Kids’, nor Jason Donovan for ‘Especially For You’, but we did get an incredibly special and tender cameo from Glastonbury mainstay Nick Cave, who joined his fellow Aussie for ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’.

4. Stormzy & Dave and Fredo

“This was the first British rap song to go Number One in the UK,” Stormzy said after bringing Dave and Fredo out for ‘Funky Friday’ during his Pyramid Stage headline set on Friday, before launching into the second song to ever achieve that feat, his very own ‘Vossi Bop’. It was a highlight of a set packed with pivotal moments.

5. Chris Martin’s big one-two

Don’t be silly, it’s Glastonbury – of course Coldplay’s frontman wouldn’t be able to stay away! First, he added lovely harmonies and keys to Stormzy’s ‘Blinded By Your Grace pt. 1’ on Friday, before joining Kylie’s band to boring-up ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ on Sunday.

6. The Killers & Pet Shop Boys

It wasn’t only Johnny Marr who joined The Killers during the star-studded encore of their headline set. Before he emerged, Pet Shop Boys joined Brandon and co to play ‘Always On My Mind’ and ‘Human’ – glorious synth-pop joy.

7. Mark Ronson & King Princess

Pop’s super-producer was everywhere at Worthy Farm this weekend. From appearing with Miley and hosting his own Club Heartbreak, he was a constant party-starting presence. Another Ronno highlight was him joining his protege King Princess on the Park Stage for ‘Pieces Of Us’, dressed up as Mikaela Strauss herself in a wig, no less.

8. Stefflon Don & Idris Elba

Idris Elba is a Glastonbury regular by now, popping up at DJ sets all across the farm for a good few years. Clearly intent on making everyone’s dreams come true this year, he joined Stefflon Don onstage in the John Peel tent for ‘Boasty’, and it went off.

9. Bastille & Lewis Capaldi

Bringing the best banter of 2019 to the farm, Lewis Capaldi was all over this weekend, between throwing shade at Noel Gallagher on his Other Stage set, to offering free hugs in the guest area and appearing with Bastille for ‘Joy’ on the Pyramid Stage.

10. Jeff Goldblum & Sharon Van Etten

Jeff Goldblum and Sharon Van Etten used their Glastonbury slot to announce a collaborative album. Their duet on ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’ was a delight.

11. Dave & Alex

A special addition to our list is definitely the cutest of all. Dave bringing up young fan Alex for ‘Thiago Silva’ on the Other Stage may yet become the iconic moment of Glastonbury 2019. The face-touching like long lost lovers. The word-perfect rapping. Dave’s tender words of encouragement. Oh it warms your cockles. All hail Alex.