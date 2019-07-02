Can you spot yourself in our gallery of lovely Glastonbury 2019 punters?

Open up your eaaaaaaager eyes
After a blissful five days, the tents have been packed up, the tins finished and the annual pilgrimage to Glastonbury is over for another year. And, sadly, now it’s time to drag ourselves into the office whilst dealing with a week-long hangover (and hope your boss doesn’t notice you watching all the sets you missed back whilst pretending to “work”), with the inevitable post-festival blues kicking in.
But if you want to prolong that festi-feeling, have a look through our gallery of all you lovely lot enjoying the best festival in the world. Whether you were in the pit during Foals secret set, chilling out on Glastonbury-on-Sea or watching the sunrise over at the Stone Circle, our roving photographers were there snapping away.
So have a look and reminisce. You never know, you might spot yourself!
First arrivals
Eager punters make their to their home for the next five days.
Stone Circle
This group enjoy a chilled moment at the Stone Circle.
Let’s take a selfie!
Is that you snapping a picture during the Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace march?
Travelling in style
What better way to travel around Worthy Farm than on your pal's shoulders?
All that jazz
Were you in this group of revellers trying to catch a glimpse of this excellent jazz band?
Taking it in
Sometimes you just need to sit down and soak in the good vibes.
Chilling out during golden hour
This group enjoyed the legendary Stone Circle during the golden hour!
Hanging around
After a day on your feet sometimes all you need is a quick kip!
Strike a pose
Were you really at Glasto if you didn't get a snap in front of the Glastonbury sign?
Get in the pit!
Who was here having a mosh to Idles' mega set?
Jump in the pool!
It was a scorcher, so did you dip your feet in the pond?
Let’s ‘ave it
We'll let you decide which tune incited this reaction!
Getting carried away
The stage is the other way, guys!
Getting a groove on
Name anything better than dancing with your mates in front of the Pyramid stage. We'll wait.
Blame it on the boogie
Another group enjoying a dance here, this time in the Pussy Parlure.
Work of art
Is that a Picasso?
Vampire Weekend
Is this you enjoying a standout set from Ezra and the gang?
The Streets
Pretty envious of this lot who managed to squeeze inside the John Peel tent for The Streets' huge headline slot.
Enjoying the pit at Slaves
Jumped in the pit at Slaves? See if you can spot yourself here...
Bring Me The Horizon
Strike a pose!
Bring Me The Horizon
Standing on the shoulder of giants (/your mates).
Billie Eilish stans
This lot managed to get themselves on the barrier for one of the best sets of the weekend!
Men in uniform
Solid outfit choices from these chaps.
We do like to be beside the seaside
Striking a pose on the Glastonbury pier.
Enter the Wu-Tang
This was a huge moment to be on the barrier for!
Not nineteen forever…
The Courteeners will forever provide perfect festival moments.
Lizzo provides the good vibes
And this group loved it!
The Scottish Beyonce?
Lewis Capaldi: bringing the banter to the Other Stage.
Get in there Yannis
There were absolute scenes for Foals' secret set!
Enjoying those block rockin’ beats
If you missed Chemical Brothers mega Saturday night show, you need to watch it back ASAP.