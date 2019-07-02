Can you spot yourself in our gallery of lovely Glastonbury 2019 punters?

Trending:

After a blissful five days, the tents have been packed up, the tins finished and the annual pilgrimage to Glastonbury is over for another year. And, sadly, now it’s time to drag ourselves into the office whilst dealing with a week-long hangover (and hope your boss doesn’t notice you watching all the sets you missed back whilst pretending to “work”), with the inevitable post-festival blues kicking in.

But if you want to prolong that festi-feeling, have a look through our gallery of all you lovely lot enjoying the best festival in the world. Whether you were in the pit during Foals secret set, chilling out on Glastonbury-on-Sea or watching the sunrise over at the Stone Circle, our roving photographers were there snapping away.

So have a look and reminisce. You never know, you might spot yourself!

Image credit: NME/Danny North
First arrivals

Eager punters make their to their home for the next five days.

Image credit: NME/Andrew Whitton
Stone Circle

This group enjoy a chilled moment at the Stone Circle.

Image credit: NME/Andrew Whitton
Let’s take a selfie!

Is that you snapping a picture during the Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace march?

Image credit: NME/Jenna Foxton
Travelling in style

What better way to travel around Worthy Farm than on your pal's shoulders?

Image credit: Jenna Foxton
All that jazz

Were you in this group of revellers trying to catch a glimpse of this excellent jazz band?

Image credit: NME/Jenna Foxton
Taking it in

Sometimes you just need to sit down and soak in the good vibes.

Image credit: Jenna Foxton
Chilling out during golden hour

This group enjoyed the legendary Stone Circle during the golden hour!

Image credit: NME/Andrew Whitton
Hanging around

After a day on your feet sometimes all you need is a quick kip!

Image credit: NME/Danny North
Strike a pose

Were you really at Glasto if you didn't get a snap in front of the Glastonbury sign?

Image credit: NME/Andrew Whitton
Get in the pit!

Who was here having a mosh to Idles' mega set?

Image credit: NME/Jenna Foxton
Jump in the pool!

It was a scorcher, so did you dip your feet in the pond?

Image credit: NME/Jenna Foxton
Let’s ‘ave it

We'll let you decide which tune incited this reaction!

Image credit: NME/Jenna Foxton
Getting carried away

The stage is the other way, guys!

Image credit: NME/Andrew Whitton
Getting a groove on

Name anything better than dancing with your mates in front of the Pyramid stage. We'll wait.

Image credit: NME/Andy Hughes
Blame it on the boogie

Another group enjoying a dance here, this time in the Pussy Parlure.

Image credit: NME/Andy Hughes
Work of art

Is that a Picasso?

Image credit: NME/Andrew Whitton
Vampire Weekend

Is this you enjoying a standout set from Ezra and the gang?

Image credit: NME/Jenna Foxton
The Streets

Pretty envious of this lot who managed to squeeze inside the John Peel tent for The Streets' huge headline slot.

Image credit: NME/Andy Hughes
Enjoying the pit at Slaves

Jumped in the pit at Slaves? See if you can spot yourself here...

Image credit: NME/Jenna Foxton
Bring Me The Horizon

Strike a pose!

Image credit: NME/Danny North
Bring Me The Horizon

Standing on the shoulder of giants (/your mates).

Image credit: NME/Andy Hughes
Men in uniform

Solid outfit choices from these chaps.

Image credit: NME/Andy Hughes
Not nineteen forever…

The Courteeners will forever provide perfect festival moments.

Image credit: NME/Jenna Foxton
Lizzo provides the good vibes

And this group loved it!

Image credit: NME/Carolina Faruolo
The Scottish Beyonce?

Lewis Capaldi: bringing the banter to the Other Stage.

Image credit: NME/Andrew Whitton
Get in there Yannis

There were absolute scenes for Foals' secret set!

Image credit: NME/Andrew Whitton
Enjoying those block rockin’ beats

If you missed Chemical Brothers mega Saturday night show, you need to watch it back ASAP.