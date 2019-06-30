And they’ve got a new single on the way!

Easy Life joined us backstage at Glastonbury to chat about their first year at the festival, and to spill the beans on their new music.

Watch our video with the band above

When asked who they want to catch at their first Glastonbury, Easy Life revealed Slowthai, Kamasi Washington and Jungle were all on the “to see” list, but it was Friday night’s headliner Stormzy who really impressed.

“We saw Stormzy which we thought was incredible,” frontman Murray Matravers told us.

“We were glued to the stage for the whole duration of his set, I thought it was amazing and super inspiring, and a really important moment for music.”

They also revealed that they have a new single on the way. ‘Earth’ will come out in July, and Matravers revealed it’s “about feeling alienated and also about plastic and waste and stuff like.”

‘Earth’ is the first of several singles that’ll be out over the next few months, and the band have said that although there isn’t a plan for an album at the moment, there could be one at some point next year.