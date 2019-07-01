The story of Glastonbury 2019 in photos

We're here! Team NME have descended on the greatest-festival-on-earth to bring you minute-by-minute coverage from every corner of the Glastonbury site. Follow us on Instagram @nmemagazine for even more of the action.
Day One: The hill’s got a friendly new addition
Festival-goers enjoy the evening light during day one of Glastonbury Festival.
Day one: what’s that I spy in the background?
The Pyramid stage looking glorious in the sunshine.
Day one: Kapow!
What an opening ceremony! Fireworks and fires light up The Park to mark the opening of Glastonbury Festival 2019.
Day One: Fireworks over Tipis
What a lovely sight. Glastonbury is truly magical.
Day two: I do like to be beside the seaside
One of the many new additions this year is Glastonbury-on-sea! Michael Eavis opens the new pier attraction with his usual legendary enthusiasm.
Day two: they only went and got wed!
Congratulations Jack and Sarah who kicked off Thursday at the festival by getting hitched!
Day two: What trip to the sea is complete without…
Here for the rock this weekend? Well, go listen to Miley Cyrus and shove this in your gob.
Day two: Pip Blom relax the day before they play
The dutch quartet headed down to Worthy Farm a day early to enjoy themselves, and soak up everything the festival has to offer before they open the John Peel stage tomorrow (Friday).
Day two: Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace march through the site
Thousands joined in Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace's march from the Park Stage to the Stone Circle.
Day two: Michael and Emily Eavis perform at the Avalon Cafe
In what could be the most wholesome moment of the weekend, during in Michael's set he brought out Emily for a father-daughter duet of 'Somethin' Stupid'.
Day two: Jayda G brings disco to Silver Hayes
The energetic DJ delighted an incredibly rowdy crowd over at WOW.
Day two: Pale Waves luxuriate before their secret set
We managed to snap Heather and the gang moments before they played a secret set on Williams Green.
Day three: Squid
Brighton's finest indie kings, the little Squiddies came and saw us for a chat early doors on Friday morning.
Day two: Let’s get thrashy
Who said Glastonbury doesn't do metal? Entombed show us all how to headbang.
Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day Three
The Vaccines opened Thursday at The Other Stage. What better to rile people up for three days of music than with some indie bangers?
Day Three: Sheryl Crow soaks up the sun
Sheryl Crow plays a scorching set of back-to-back hits including 'All I Wanna Do Is Have Some Fun', 'My Favourite Mistake', 'Soak Up The Sun' and 'Everyday Is A Winding Road'.
Day three: Backstage with Goat Girl
London punk band, Goat Girl, posed for a snap for us backstage.
Day three: Indie hero spotted in shrubbery
We found Bill Ryder Jones standing in a bush. We hope he's alright.
Day three: Amyl and the Sniffers know how to put on a show
Our favourite Aussie ne'er do wells never fail to deliver a raucous set. We love you Amyl! And yer Sniffers ain't too bad either.
Day Three: Mac DeMarco
Mac brings his slacker rock to The Other Stage.
Day Three: Bastille
Dan Smith crouches down to survey the HUGE crowd formed for their mid-afternoon Pyramid Stage set.
Day three: Jorja Smith oozes sophistication on West Holts
Her soulful R&B was the perfect accompaniment to the setting sun.
Day three: Stormzy
With an opening video of Jay Z, guest performances from Chris Martin and Dave and Fredo, and incredible choreographed dancers, Stormzy's headline set will go down in history.
Read more: Alright, doubters – Stormzy’s Glastonbury headline set was a platform to elevate others, a statement of intent and bloody brilliant
Day three: Tame Impala headline the Other Stage
The band’s huge performance was an exhilarating success, and should their new album hit just as hard as previous releases, it’s hard not to imagine them headlining the whole damn thing in the near future.
Day four: Vampire Weekend open The Park with a secret set
Ezra and co delighted with their pick and mix set where they took request from the audience, and even covered Fleetwood Mac.
Day four: Starcrawler
LA band Starcrawler played Williams Green on Saturday afternoon.
Day four: Slowthai
Slowathai is going BIG places. He brought the mosh (and Loyle Carner!) to William's Green.
Day four: Neneh Cherry
Neneh Cherry is an underrated legend. Rapping, singing and with a steel drum band from North London, she rattled through bangers like '7 seconds' and 'Buffalo Stance' up on Williams Green.
Day four: Lizzo
She brought the juice – and a huge crowd. All hail Lizzo
Day four: Liam Gallagher
The former Oasis frontman proved that, even without brother Noel, he has more than enough hits to provide a string of unforgettable Glastonbury moments!
Day four: Lewis Capaldi
King of the Lols Lewis Capaldi drew a HUGE crowd to his Other Stage set. The Scot is blowing up!
Day four: Idles get rowdy
Woke punks Idles roll around on stage and have a rowdy ol' time.
Day four: Surprise! It’s Foals
Foals were the secret set on Saturday morning. Yannis always brings the party
Day four: The Courteeners
Manc lads Courteeners played their indie hits to a sing-along crowd of thousands.
Day four: The Comet Is Coming
Mercury-nominated trio who's apocalyptic future jazz blends Afro-beat influences with frantic drumbeats.
Day four: Chemical Brothers
The band's fifth time on The Other Stage might be their finest yet.
READ MORE: The Chemical Brothers on Glastonbury’s Other Stage: there is no greater live dance act in the world right now
Day four: Wu-Tang Clan
Fresh from heading up the 'Gods of Rap' tour, the veteran crew continue to celebrate 'Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)' with a set packed with classics and some surprises.
READ MORE: ‘Gravel Pit’, Young Dirty Bastard and a shameless Nirvana cover — how could you not love Wu-Tang Clan’s Glastonbury set?
Day four: Brandon is THE MAN
A spectacular redemption tale, The Killers smashed their Pyramid Stage set.
Day four: The Killlers take the Pyramid
Bringing out guests like Johnny Marr and Pet Shop Boys, Brandon and band had the whole field singing along.
Day three: Kylie and Cave, together again
Nick Cave was one of the guests to join Kylie during her Legends Slot showing on Sunday afternoon
Day three: Anyone else free?
After popping up in Stormzy's headline set on Friday, Coldplay's Chris Martin helped celebrate Kylie's Glasto debut, too.
Day three: Piano man
Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum announced his second album from the West Holts stage during his Sunday afternoon set
Day three: In the pit with Slaves
We sent NME's Andy Hughes into the moshpit during Slaves' set and he came out with these stunning pictures
Day three: Through the fire and flames
As if it wasn't hot enough, metal sensations Bring Me The Horizon graced the Other Stage with plenty of gusto and flame-throwers on Sunday afternoon
Day three: a family affair
Miley Cyrus roped in her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus and rapper of the moment, Lil Nas X, to perform the latter's country-smash 'Old Town Road'
Day three: Billie on the farm
Billie Eilish's debut Glasto performance was a revelatory experience and showed headliner-potential from the off
Day three: Word on The Streets
Mike Skinner's headline set on the John Peel was so rammed that the field looked like it was going to be closed of. Mega stuff.
Day three: Christine and the team
The French pop star brought her blend of pop and theatre to the Other Stage on Sunday night – the results were staggering
Day three: Sunday, we’re in love
Third and final Pyramid headliner The Cure turned in a hits-fuelled headline set, with 'Friday I'm In Love' and 'Boys Don't Cry' being two of the weekend's biggest moments
Day three: Janelle Monae’s dazzling show helps us make it all fit together
The US pop star headlined Glasto's West Holts Stage on Sunday evening and brought her high-concept pop bonanza along to round out the weekend