The story of Glastonbury 2019 in photos

Charlotte Gunn

We're here! Team NME have descended on the greatest-festival-on-earth to bring you minute-by-minute coverage from every corner of the Glastonbury site. Follow us on Instagram @nmemagazine for even more of the action.

Image credit: Getty Images
Day One: The hill’s got a friendly new addition

Festival-goers enjoy the evening light during day one of Glastonbury Festival.

Image credit: Danny North/NME
Day one: what’s that I spy in the background?

The Pyramid stage looking glorious in the sunshine.

Image credit: Getty Images
Day one: Kapow!

What an opening ceremony! Fireworks and fires light up The Park to mark the opening of Glastonbury Festival 2019.

Image credit: AFP/Getty Images
Day One: Fireworks over Tipis

What a lovely sight. Glastonbury is truly magical.

Image credit: Getty Images
Day two: I do like to be beside the seaside

One of the many new additions this year is Glastonbury-on-sea! Michael Eavis opens the new pier attraction with his usual legendary enthusiasm.

Image credit: Danny North/NME
Day two: they only went and got wed!

Congratulations Jack and Sarah who kicked off Thursday at the festival by getting hitched!

Image credit: Getty Images
Day two: What trip to the sea is complete without…

Here for the rock this weekend? Well, go listen to Miley Cyrus and shove this in your gob.

Image credit: NME/Carolina Faruolo
Day two: Pip Blom relax the day before they play

The dutch quartet headed down to Worthy Farm a day early to enjoy themselves, and soak up everything the festival has to offer before they open the John Peel stage tomorrow (Friday).

Image credit: NME/Andrew Whitton
Day two: Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace march through the site

Thousands joined in Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace's march from the Park Stage to the Stone Circle.

Image credit: NME/Andy Hughes
Day two: Michael and Emily Eavis perform at the Avalon Cafe

In what could be the most wholesome moment of the weekend, during in Michael's set he brought out Emily for a father-daughter duet of 'Somethin' Stupid'.

Image credit: NME/Andy Hughes
Day two: Jayda G brings disco to Silver Hayes

The energetic DJ delighted an incredibly rowdy crowd over at WOW.

Image credit: NME/Carolina Faruolo
Day two: Pale Waves luxuriate before their secret set

We managed to snap Heather and the gang moments before they played a secret set on Williams Green.

Image credit: Andrew Whitton
Day three: Squid

Brighton's finest indie kings, the little Squiddies came and saw us for a chat early doors on Friday morning.

Image credit: DANNY NORTH/NME
Day two: Let’s get thrashy

Who said Glastonbury doesn't do metal? Entombed show us all how to headbang.

Image credit: Getty Images
Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day Three

The Vaccines opened Thursday at The Other Stage. What better to rile people up for three days of music than with some indie bangers?

Image credit: WireImage
Day Three: Sheryl Crow soaks up the sun

Sheryl Crow plays a scorching set of back-to-back hits including 'All I Wanna Do Is Have Some Fun', 'My Favourite Mistake', 'Soak Up The Sun' and 'Everyday Is A Winding Road'.

Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Day three: Backstage with Goat Girl

London punk band, Goat Girl, posed for a snap for us backstage.

Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Day three: Indie hero spotted in shrubbery

We found Bill Ryder Jones standing in a bush. We hope he's alright.

Image credit: Carolina Faruolo/NME
Day three: Amyl and the Sniffers know how to put on a show

Our favourite Aussie ne'er do wells never fail to deliver a raucous set. We love you Amyl! And yer Sniffers ain't too bad either.

Image credit: Andy Hughes/NME
Day Three: Mac DeMarco

Mac brings his slacker rock to The Other Stage.

Image credit: Andrew Whitton/NME
Day Three: Bastille

Dan Smith crouches down to survey the HUGE crowd formed for their mid-afternoon Pyramid Stage set.

Image credit: NME/Carolina Faruolo
Day three: Jorja Smith oozes sophistication on West Holts

Her soulful R&B was the perfect accompaniment to the setting sun.

Image credit: NME/Carolina Faruolo
Day three: Tame Impala headline the Other Stage

The band’s huge performance was an exhilarating success, and should their new album hit just as hard as previous releases, it’s hard not to imagine them headlining the whole damn thing in the near future.

Image credit: NME/Andrew Whitton
Day four: Vampire Weekend open The Park with a secret set

Ezra and co delighted with their pick and mix set where they took request from the audience, and even covered Fleetwood Mac.

Image credit: Carolina Faruolo
Day four: Starcrawler

LA band Starcrawler played Williams Green on Saturday afternoon.

Image credit: Andrew Whitton
Day four: Slowthai

Slowathai is going BIG places. He brought the mosh (and Loyle Carner!) to William's Green.

Image credit: Carolina Faruolo
Day four: Neneh Cherry

Neneh Cherry is an underrated legend. Rapping, singing and with a steel drum band from North London, she rattled through bangers like '7 seconds' and 'Buffalo Stance' up on Williams Green.

Image credit: Jenna Foxton
Day four: Lizzo

She brought the juice – and a huge crowd. All hail Lizzo

Image credit: NME/Andy Hughes
Day four: Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman proved that, even without brother Noel, he has more than enough hits to provide a string of unforgettable Glastonbury moments!

Image credit: Carolina Faruolo
Day four: Lewis Capaldi

King of the Lols Lewis Capaldi drew a HUGE crowd to his Other Stage set. The Scot is blowing up!

Image credit: Andrew Whitton
Day four: Idles get rowdy

Woke punks Idles roll around on stage and have a rowdy ol' time.

Image credit: Andrew Whitton
Day four: Surprise! It’s Foals

Foals were the secret set on Saturday morning. Yannis always brings the party

Image credit: Andy Hughes/NME
Day four: The Courteeners

Manc lads Courteeners played their indie hits to a sing-along crowd of thousands.

Image credit: Jenna Foxton
Day four: The Comet Is Coming

Mercury-nominated trio who's apocalyptic future jazz blends Afro-beat influences with frantic drumbeats.

Image credit: Rob Loud
Day four: Brandon is THE MAN

A spectacular redemption tale, The Killers smashed their Pyramid Stage set.

Image credit: Rob Loud
Day four: The Killlers take the Pyramid

Bringing out guests like Johnny Marr and Pet Shop Boys, Brandon and band had the whole field singing along.

Image credit: Getty
Day three: Kylie and Cave, together again

Nick Cave was one of the guests to join Kylie during her Legends Slot showing on Sunday afternoon

Image credit: Getty
Day three: Anyone else free?

After popping up in Stormzy's headline set on Friday, Coldplay's Chris Martin helped celebrate Kylie's Glasto debut, too.

Image credit: Getty
Day three: Piano man

Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum announced his second album from the West Holts stage during his Sunday afternoon set

Image credit: NME/Andy Hughes
Day three: In the pit with Slaves

We sent NME's Andy Hughes into the moshpit during Slaves' set and he came out with these stunning pictures

Image credit: NME/Danny North
Day three: Through the fire and flames

As if it wasn't hot enough, metal sensations Bring Me The Horizon graced the Other Stage with plenty of gusto and flame-throwers on Sunday afternoon

Image credit: Getty
Day three: a family affair

Miley Cyrus roped in her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus and rapper of the moment, Lil Nas X, to perform the latter's country-smash 'Old Town Road'

Image credit: Andy Hughes
Day three: Billie on the farm

Billie Eilish's debut Glasto performance was a revelatory experience and showed headliner-potential from the off

Image credit: Jenna Foxton
Day three: Word on The Streets

Mike Skinner's headline set on the John Peel was so rammed that the field looked like it was going to be closed of. Mega stuff.

Image credit: Andrew Whitton
Day three: Christine and the team

The French pop star brought her blend of pop and theatre to the Other Stage on Sunday night – the results were staggering

Image credit: Carolina Faruolo
Day three: Sunday, we’re in love

Third and final Pyramid headliner The Cure turned in a hits-fuelled headline set, with 'Friday I'm In Love' and 'Boys Don't Cry' being two of the weekend's biggest moments

Day three: Janelle Monae’s dazzling show helps us make it all fit together

The US pop star headlined Glasto's West Holts Stage on Sunday evening and brought her high-concept pop bonanza along to round out the weekend