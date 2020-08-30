Emily Eavis has said Glastonbury is still aiming to go ahead in June 2021.

Some reports over the last week had suggested that the festival could move to a September date, but Eavis has dismissed the idea today on social media.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 – we’re still very much aiming for June.”

Advertisement

Eavis also gave an update on ticket re-sales following the cancellation of this year’s festival due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She explained that there will be no ticket resale this October because “so few people have asked for a refund (next year’s Festival remains sold out), meaning we don’t have enough tickets to resell.”

The re-sale has instead been pushed back to April 2021. “Plus, we’ve extended the free cancellation deadline until the end of January,” Eavis added.

You can see Eavis’ tweets below.

For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 – we’re still very much aiming for June. — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) August 30, 2020

Also, we’ve moved our ticket resale back from October to April, because so few people have asked for a refund (next year’s Festival remains sold out), meaning we don’t have enough tickets to resell. Plus, we’ve extended the free cancellation deadline until the end of January. — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) August 30, 2020

Advertisement

Earlier this month (August 3), Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis had said he was “uncertain” if next year’s festival will go ahead, but that he is “moving heaven and earth” to make it happen.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Eavis said fans might have to wait until 2022 for the return of the festival, which was due to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary this year with Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headlining.

Speaking about the difficulty of ensuring social distancing, Eavis said: “500 people is ok isn’t it. But my job, 250,000 altogether is too many people I suppose isn’t it really.

“I’m still hoping I’m going to be running next year and I’m going to be moving heaven and earth to make sure that we do.”

Previously, Eavis said a track-and-trace app could allow the festival to return safely next year. Back in June, Eavis said that he had already been in discussions with Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn about collaborating on a scheme that will allow ticket holders on-site once they’ve proved they are virus-free.

According to Benn – who runs festivals including Reading and Leeds, Download, Latitude and Wireless – the scheme would involve using an NHS-linked tracing app that ticket-holders would show at an additional security gate before entering festivals.