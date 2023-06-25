Fans think Britney Spears’ Instagram clues means she headed to Glastonbury 2023

A series of posts on Britney Spears’ Instagram has led fans to speculate that it’s another clue she could be appearing at Elton John’s Glastonbury headline show this evening.

Yesterday (June 24) it was confirmed that John will be joined by four special guests at his headline slot at Glastonbury. The legendary singer-songwriter is set to perform his last ever UK show at the festival. The set follows his mammoth ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’, which has seen him play over 350 shows over five years.

At time of writing, the most anticipated names include Sir Paul McCartney — who headlined the Pyramid Stage last year — and Dua Lipa, who previously collaborated with him, and joined him as a special guest for his final US tour date.

Other artists predicted to take to the stage include Rina Sawayama, Britney Spears and Harry Styles.

Now, some posts from Spears has led to more speculation that she could be joining John on stage.

On Thursday (June 22), Spears posted a picture of an apple that was cut in the shape of St George’s Flag. She left three emojis of the Union Jack. After that, she shared images of what appears of a filet-o-fish burger next to some chips and roses – all of which are linked with Britain – and she captioned the images with the same three UK flag emojis.

Online, fans have been reacting to the posts, thinking it’s Spears’ way of hinting that she will appear with John on stage later after the pair released a version of ‘Tiny Dancer’ together last summer.

Imagine if Britney came out on stage at #Glastonbury tonight pic.twitter.com/0rHWmfFdpB — Dame DotCottonCandy, Duchess of Pulp💙🐝🇵🇸 (@comagirlx) June 25, 2023

If Britney appears at Glastonbury I will be so happy omg — Dylan (@dylarrno) June 25, 2023

If Britney will perform at the #Glastonbury with #eltonjohn tomorrow , i will be the happiest person. To all the fans out there if she will perform, please be kind. She deserved respect! 🙏🏻 #britneyspears #glastonbury2023 #holdmecloser — Stev.sc (@stefanoscappin) June 24, 2023

Heard rumours Britney Spears was coming to London this week for shopping and has been spotted at Bristol Airport. Could she be making her musical comeback with Elton John tomorrow at #glastonbury2023 #glastonbury ! — ~❀𝒦ℯ𝓁𝓁𝓎❀~🌸🩷 (@kellymew_) June 24, 2023

Meanwhile, some of the most talked-about moments from day four of Glastonbury yesterday (June 24) saw Lana Del Rey returning to the festival for the first time in a decade and her set getting cut short after starting late and breaking curfew. Her fans ended up singing an acapella rendition of her track ‘Video Games’ after her mic was cut. The performance earned Del Rey a three-star review from NME.

Lewis Capaldi put up a fight during his set at the Pyramid Stage, noticeably experiencing issues with his voice several times. “My voice is going big time,” he said mid-set. “It’s really fucking packing in.” He then told fans that he would be taking time off after the set to focus on his mental health: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you I hope you’re up for watching.”

Headliners Guns N’ Roses delivered one of the strongest sets that the rock veterans have given in recent years. You can read NME’s three-star review here. Their set also ended with Dave Grohl joining them to close out the set with ‘Paradise City’.

Earlier on in the day, Grohl also joined the Pretenders alongside Johnny Marr to play drums – Paul McCartney also made a breif appearance at that gig.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.